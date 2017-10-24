27 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

From Rihanna’s Ninja Turtle to Dwayne Johnson’s Hulk, these stars aren’t messing around. A version of this gallery originally appeared on EW.com

By @MarcSnetiker

Posted on

More

1 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Adele/Instagram

Adele as The Mask

It's not just that Adele chose to dress up as one of Jim Carrey's most random movie characters, but that she went in. There is a budget at work here, and it's working. Mostly. Set fire to your own costume because, honestly, nothing beats Adele's ratio of fame to audacity of costume.

2 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
NCP/Getty Images

Rihanna as Raphael (the Ninja Turtle)

With a similar outrageousness as Adele, Rihanna went full Elphaba and opted for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Fun fact: The hopeless place she found love in was a sewer!

3 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis as the Pink Power Ranger

JLC is an unsung hero of the costuming world — just look at her outfit from the 2016 premiere of Warcraft. Back in the '90s, the queen of Halloween (and Halloween) went pink as one of the Power Rangers.

4 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Frank Trapper/Getty Images

Demi Moore as Gomez Addams

Oscar Isaac could never!

5 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé and JAY-Z as Barbie and Ken

Bey and Jay have a long history of iconic costumes (including bumblebees, Janet Jackson, and Salt-N-Pepa) but it's their plastic perfection that deserves preservation in a wax museum.

6 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
LGI Stock/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore as a Crayon

Tthe Unflattering Generic Crayon Costume (patent pending) is arguably a rite of passage for every American child.

7 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob

Grammer could have honored his Simpsons character with just the wig and green polo shirt, but Frasier went further with a slight yellow skin dye. 

8 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea as Cruella de Vil

If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will.

9 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and family as the Riddler, the Joker, Batman and Batgirl

Harris' family always turns it out for Halloween, but their Batman group effort is among their best ever (and already more consistent than DC's cinematic universe).

10 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

Trisha Yearwood as Garth Brooks

Honestly, the beard isn't a bad look.

11 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Mariah Carey as Famous Amos

Complete with treats.

12 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images

Cher as Cleopatra

Bow down to Cher's Cleopatra confidence at Bob Mackie's 1988 Halloween party.

13 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Dwayne Johnson/Facebook

Dwayne Johnson as the Hulk

Yes, it's obvious, but if the incredible Rock didn't dress as the Incredible Hulk at least once, wouldn't we find ourselves living in a world where we constantly wondered why he hadn't? And wouldn't that world make you ANGRY!?

14 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

Bette Midler as Winnie Sanderson

It's already plenty heartwarming that Midler counts her Hocus Pocus witch among her all-time favorite roles, so it's doubly satisfying that she recreated the costume in 2016 just for the hell of it. One for the boo-oooooks.

15 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katy Perry as a Flamin' Hot Cheeto

Complete with matching purse.

16 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic; REX/Shutterstock; Peter Kramer/Getty Images; NBC

Matt Lauer as Paris Hilton/Lucy/Pamela Anderson/Jennifer Lopez

Every Halloween season, Matt Lauer goes all in for the annual costume party on Today

17 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Colton Haynes as Fiona from Shrek

Between Ursula, Miss Piggy, and Cameron Diaz, Haynes seems to have a type on Halloween. 

18 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Steve Azzara/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in Masks

Okay.

19 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs as a gladiator of some sort

Neat!

20 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Teri Hatcher as the Queen of Hearts

Why not!

21 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Getty Images

Adam Levine as John McClane from Die Hard

It's rare for a sexy musician to get sexier, but it's also Halloween, so therein is the eternal challenge. Does Adam Levine's mercenary man make you want to take a cold shower? Or bathe in Purell?

22 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Mindy Kaling/Twitter

Mindy Kaling as Sully

No, it's not the most technically advanced costume here, but Kaling sells the heck out of Capt. Sully (and chose a much cuter Tom Hanks role than Larry Crowne).

23 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
ABC

Tyra Banks as Richard Branson

In keeping with the theme of "gorgeous celebrity dresses up as bearded white man," Tyra Banks inexplicably transformed into billionaire explorer Richard Branson in 2015.

24 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Amy Graves/WireImage

Patricia Arquette as Bo Peep

Could Allison Dubois have predicted this Toy Story-meets-the-original-Broadway-production-of-Beauty and the Beast spectacle?

25 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy

Kim has never been one to miss out on an indulgent costume party. Back in those socialite years, her most memorable Halloween outfit was this knockout take on a classic Batman villainess. Who knew Kim was such an Uma Thurman stan!?

26 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
REX/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart as Nerds

Say what you will about Harrison Ford's mood on film, but never doubt his (and Calista Flockhart's) love for the spookiest season. Past costumes include pea pod, '80s rocker, and, obviously, nun.

27 of 27

29 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Ever See
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Heidi Klum as This

She did this! (And a lot of other things.)

See Also

More

More

This article originally appeared on Ew.com