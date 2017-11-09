Celebrity
'You're a F---ing Moron': The Most Badass Celebrity Clapbacks
Get ready to relive these moments, made possible by Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
SIA
What prompted the clapback? Someone tried to sell fans photographs that showed the singer naked
After becoming aware that the photographs were being offered for sale, the singer posted one of the images on Twitter. "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" the 41-year-old wrote, explaining the bold move. While a serious matter, the tweet was also a reference to her new album Everyday Is Christmas.
GIGI HADID
What prompted the clapback? A right wing activist criticized women in hijabs following a terror attack
Laura Loomer, a right wing political activist and reporter, tweeted a photo of two women walking the streets of N.Y.C. on Greenwich Street, a few blocks from where the violent October 2017 terror attack happened, criticizing them for wearing their hijabs. "Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs," Loomer tweeted. She continued, saying, "You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this."
It didn't take long for Loomer to start receiving backlash for her comments, including a very blunt statement from Hadid. "Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron," the model tweeted at Loomer.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
What prompted the clapback? A Twitter spat between the Cravings author and Piers Morgan
In an impressive back-and-forth, Teigen repeatedly called the British journalist racist after Morgan tweeted out an article comparing Muhammad Ali to Donald Trump. "Maybe I should take up a proper job, like modeling?" wrote Morgan after Teigen's husband John Legend jumped in, asking the newscaster to retire. Teigen's response? "It keeps me nice and not-racist so sure, give it a go."
KELLY CLARKSON
What prompted the clapback? A Twitter user called her fat
The "Piece by Piece" singer clapped back at someone who tweeted "You're fat" at her. Clarkson, who has made it clear she doesn't care what people think about her weight, tweeted an amazing response, writing simply, "…and still f—ing awesome."
ALYSSA MILANO
What prompted the clapback? TV host Wendy Williams criticizing people who breastfeed in public
During a memorable appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Milano discussed breastfeeding in public — an issue the talk show host and the actress clashed over, with Williams telling her guest that "breastfeeding is only a particular amount of time. The rest of your life, your breasts are sexual things." Milano, who regularly posts snapshots of herself breastfeeding her daughter on Instagram, responded: "Biologically they're not made for sexual things, that's what we've done to them."
SOFIA VERGARA
What prompted the clapback? A magazine claimed that Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello's marriage was ending.
The Modern Family actress took to social media to post a screenshot of the magazine cover in question, accompanying it with a scathing caption. "The editor of this magazine is an idiot," Vergara wrote on Instagram with a laughing emoji. "If he is going to have my ring removed to created a 'fake' 'news' he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way…thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later."
KYLIE JENNER
What prompted the clapback? A Twitter user called the makeup mogul a "14 year old prostitute"
After Jenner posted a series of sultry pics on her Twitter account, a user commented on said snapshots, calling the Life of Kylie star a "14 year old prostitute." Jenner was quick to deliver a memorable response, tweeting back: "Idk, i feel like i look like a 19 year old prostitute."
RIHANNA
What prompted the clapback? People commenting on her relationship history after she and Drake called it quits
Though she didn't specifically call out her former flames, the singer did post a quote on Instagram that did the talking for her: "None of my exs are married or in happy relationships so it's safe to say that I wasn't da problem lol."
LORDE
What prompted the clapback? Diplo body-shamed the singer's BFF, Taylor Swift, on Twitter
It all started in November 2014 when Diplo threw shade at Swift by snarkily offering to find a cosmetic enhancement for her backside. "Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty," he tweeted, instantly incurring the wrath of a million Swifties. Diplo took his aggression one step further by sharing a link to a Fundly page aiming to raise $3,500 for Swift. One star who rushed to Swift's defense? Lorde, who shut the deejay down with a tweet of her own: "should we do something about your tiny penis while we're at it hm."
DREW BARRYMORE
What prompted the clapback? Receiving negative comments on her Instagram
"Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me," she wrote, referencing a previous picture she posted of herself soaking up the sun. So, how did she combat those negative messages? The Flower Beauty founder treated herself to a glam sesh to lift her spirits up, of course.
"You know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant 'if you don't have something nice to say... don’t say anything at all' " Barrymore posted. "Thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts."
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis & More