'You're a F---ing Moron': The Most Badass Celebrity Clapbacks

GIGI HADID

What prompted the clapback? A right wing activist criticized women in hijabs following a terror attack

Laura Loomer, a right wing political activist and reporter, tweeted a photo of two women walking the streets of N.Y.C. on Greenwich Street, a few blocks from where the violent October 2017 terror attack happened, criticizing them for wearing their hijabs. "Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs," Loomer tweeted. She continued, saying, "You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this."

It didn't take long for Loomer to start receiving backlash for her comments, including a very blunt statement from Hadid. "Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron," the model tweeted at Loomer.