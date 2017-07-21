Celebrity
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her friendship with Tupac. Plus, Tom Holland, Katy Perry and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"Pac and I's relationship was about survival … When you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything."
— Jada Pinkett Smith, on her friendship with Tupac Shakur, on SiriusXM's Sway in The Morning
"I was like, 'We should have a really passionate sex scene,' and they were like, 'No, I don't think so.' "
— Tom Holland, on pitching a sex scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, to Capital FM's Roman Kemp
"When you're nice, it's more helpful to situations. But that doesn't mean you can't turn around and be like, 'Don't f--- with me.' "
— Elisabeth Moss, on women's strength and vulnerability, to POPSUGAR
"At the end of the day, it's best to move forward … You have to find your way, and I think I'm on that discovery."
— Paula Patton, on her split from ex Robin Thicke, to PEOPLE
"As soon as you start to feel comfortable, it's a dangerous place to be in. That keeps my drive up, that keeps me going."
— Louis Tomlinson, on reaching different music goals, to Noisey
"Sometimes I'm like, why are all those people taking pictures of that wall? And then I realize I am standing in front of it."
— Gabby Douglas, on coming to terms with fame, to Teen Vogue
"It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."
— Meghan McCain, on father John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis, on Twitter
"I ain't paying money to always see one type of person on-screen. Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day."
— John Boyega, on the lack of diversity in entertainment, to GQ
"I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.' "
— Katy Perry, on her relationship with Taylor Swift, to Australia's Today show
"The voice of my disease is with me every day. I am practiced at ignoring it, for the most part, but it's still there, finding new ways to undermine me."
— Troian Bellisario, on overcoming her eating disorder, on Lenny Letter
