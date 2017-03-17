Look of the Irish: 13 Hot Guys from the Emerald Isle
1 of 10
"I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but — how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me."
— Selena Gomez, opening up about her struggle with anxiety and depression, to Vogue
2 of 10
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."
— Ben Affleck, revealing that he's recieved treatment for alcoholism, in a Facebook post
3 of 10
"We were always different. I was always a little bit more buttoned up, and she was always more brash and free ... I think she's brought me out of my shell a bit, and made me enjoy life a little bit more. It's been fun to grow together in that."
— John Legend, on his relationship with wife Chrissy Teigen, to PEOPLE
4 of 10
"I wake up sometimes and I think 'I'm the fattest woman alive.' But it's really about how you handle it when you wake up. I look in the mirror and I have my affirmations. And mine are simple. [I say] 'You are bold. You are brilliant and you are beautiful.' And then if my lower pooch is really puffing out that day, I say 'Lower pooch you are cute.' And we have a moment. And if the hips are really popping I say 'I love you too, hips.'"
— Ashley Graham, on learning to love her body, at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th anniversary benefit
5 of 10
"I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.’ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed. There’s no way out."
— Kim Kardashian West, recounting her Paris robbery, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians
6 of 10
"The next morning after the proposal, it felt very normal. It didn't feel like we were starting this new crazy thing, everything just felt normal."
— Vanessa Grimaldi, on how she felt after wrapping The Bachelor, to PEOPLE
7 of 10
"I know I’m going to L.A. in August [to pursue an acting gig]. So I go home and that spring I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we’d go get high in the parking lot. I just f—– off. I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life."
— Chris Evans, on his last semester in high school, to Esquire
8 of 10
"It’s just a load of like-minded people that you would never expect to see in the same place, together. I found myself chatting to Ryan Reynolds for a long time, and I did not expect to see him there. [Taylor]’s kind of a magnet for like-minded people, and they’re always super-sweet. Anyone that’s around her is very, very nice. It’s a fun party. But it’s a lot of stories. You walk in, and you’re like, ‘Holy f—! I know everyone in here!’ It’s cool."
— Ed Sheeran, on Taylor Swift's epic Fourth of July parties, to PEOPLE
9 of 10
"I have it in my closet. I sleep in it sometimes, no big deal. I don’t think people get too freaked out when they come over and I open the door in it to help get a UPS package. I’m like, What’s the big deal? Wouldn’t you want to wear this too?’ You would, so don’t give me any s—t about it."
— Sarah Paulson, on the custom Prada gown she wore to the Emmys, to PeopleStyle
10 of 10
"He left behind a lot of people who loved him. But it was his time. I know he didn’t fear death."
— Mayte Garcia, on ex-husband Prince's death, to PEOPLE
