10 Times Celeb BFFs Gave Us Extreme Friendship FOMO

WHEN JENNIFER'S FRIENDS SURPRISED HER WITH A SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GUEST

Kris Jenner is perhaps the best birthday present ever. Jennifer Lawrence's friends came through for the reality-TV-obsessed star on her 25th birthday. "My two best friends planned a surprise birthday party with a big surprise within the surprise," Lawrence told The New York Times. "Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake, which is a pile of s---, with a sign that says, 'Happy Birthday You Pile of S---.' My knees buckled."