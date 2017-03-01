Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Have Been in Touch Via Text: 'They Have Been Friends for a While,' Source Says
10 Times Celeb BFFs Gave Us Extreme Friendship FOMO
There are no words to describe how badly we wish to have hung out with these besties
1 of 10
WHEN OPRAH MADE MARGARITAS FOR THE A WRINKLE IN TIME CAST
Basically, everything Oprah, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and the rest of the movie's crew have done during filming gives us FOMO. But our envy reached new heights when the talk show queen herself served up "Oprah-ritas" in February. "You gotta [love] that @Oprah makes the BEST margarita!" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, confirming a fact we long suspected.
2 of 10
WHEN KENDALL & BELLA DELIVERED KIM MCDONALD'S
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid formed the world's hottest delivery service when they brought Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian West, a fast food feast following her husband Kanye West's New York Fashion Week show. Caring for each other's stomachs is indisputably the truest sign of friendship.
3 of 10
WHEN JENNIFER & AMY DANCED ON BILLY JOEL'S PIANO
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer hopped on stage with the "Piano Man" during a 2015 concert, showing off their moves while Joel performed his hit song, "Uptown Girl." Basically, how our squad wishes all concert outings would end.
4 of 10
WHEN BRIE CRIED WITH EMMA AFTER HER OSCAR WIN
Brie Larson and Emma Stone met backstage right after Stone claimed the Best Actress statuette at the 2017 ceremony. The Academy shared video of the twosome sobbing, while Larson wrote on Instagram: "You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win." For the record, we are just as moved by our friends' less-televised accomplishments.
5 of 10
WHEN KENNEDY, TAYLOR, CAMILA & MARTHA DRANK WINE IN A BATHTUB TOGETHER
Thus, Kennedy Rayé, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Martha Hunt began a new Halloween tradition, we assume.
6 of 10
WHEN CHRISSY, JOHN, KANYE & KIM WENT ON A DOUBLE DATE TO WAFFLE HOUSE
The glamorous couples — comprised of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Kim Kadashian and Kanye West — enjoyed some fine dining after a 2015 Super Saturday Night Party. Neither pair has responded to our requests to third wheel.
7 of 10
WHEN AZIZ & HIS PALS ATE AT TYRESE'S PERSONAL BENIHANA
Yes, Tyrese Gibson has his very own Benihana in his backyard, and yes, Aziz Ansari's videos prove it's just as amazing as you'd imagine.
8 of 10
WHEN JENNIFER'S FRIENDS SURPRISED HER WITH A SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GUEST
Kris Jenner is perhaps the best birthday present ever. Jennifer Lawrence's friends came through for the reality-TV-obsessed star on her 25th birthday. "My two best friends planned a surprise birthday party with a big surprise within the surprise," Lawrence told The New York Times. "Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake, which is a pile of s---, with a sign that says, 'Happy Birthday You Pile of S---.' My knees buckled."
9 of 10
WHEN NINA & LANE WENT AS LEONARDO DICAPRIO & THE HORSE FROM THE REVENANT FOR HALLOWEEN
A friendship is only as strong as its last group Halloween costume, meaning Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek must have an unbreakable bond.
10 of 10
WHEN KENDALL & KYLIE RENTED A SCHOOL BUS TO TAKE THEIR FRIENDS TO LEGOLAND
The sisters gathered their squads on a tricked out school bus to head to the California theme park. Oh, and after they sang songs on the bus and played with Legos? They went to a Rihanna concert, of course.
