The Best Advice from the Celebrity Commencement Speeches of 2018

While high school and college seniors gear up to begin their post-grad lives, select stars are preparing to deliver inspiring, hilarious and life-altering speeches on graduation day.

Here, a few nuggets of advice the following celebs have doled out while taking the graduation stage this year:

Cynthia Nixon: Be Brave

Where: Helene Fuld College of Nursing

When: May 4

What did he say? “When you stand up with courage, what you can achieve may surprise even you. And that’s what I want to share with you here today: never doubt that you can make a space big enough for yourself in this world.”

Josh Groban: Think Before You Tweet

Where: High Point University

When: May 5

What did he say? “Don’t tweet anything you wouldn’t want read at your own graduation.”

Oprah Winfrey: Do Your Research and Vote

Where: USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

When: May 11

What did she say? “Vote. Vote. Vote. Pay attention to what the people who claim to represent you are doing and saying in your name and on your behalf. They represent you and if they’ve not done right by you or if their policies are at odds with your core beliefs, then you have a responsibility to send them packing.”

Chance the Rapper: Be Greater Than You Think Is Possible

Where: Dillard University

When: May 12

What did he say? “All of us have a responsibility to be greater than the people who came before us… We have a responsibility to be not as good as them or live up to their example, but to actually surpass them, even when it seems scary. We have to overcome that fear and be greater than our role models.”

Chadwick Boseman: Find Your Purpose

Where: Howard University

When: May 12

What did he say? “When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you.”

Michael Keaton: Take Risks

Where: Kent State University

When: May 12

What did he say? “You have to take risks. I am going to ask you to take risks whenever you can. Put yourself on the line. Don’t be afraid to look foolish. Make mistakes, take chances. It’s one of the best things you can do.”

Queen Latifah: Be The Change

Where: Rutgers University

When: May 14

What did she say? “Go out there and make a difference. Be that difference.”

Hillary Clinton: Be Active In Your Community

Where: Yale University

When: May 21

What did she say? “At this moment in our history, our country depends on every citizen believing in the power of their actions, even when that power is invisible and their efforts feel like an uphill battle.”