18 Inspiring Amy Schumer Quotes to Live By
By People Staff
Updated
More
Are They in or Out? 11 Celebs on Reprising Their Famous Roles
1 of 18
ON PEOPLE WHO CRITICIZE HER SWIMWEAR PICS
"I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline."
2 of 18
ON WHY SHE'S SO SELF-ASSURED
"My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying."
3 of 18
ON STANDING UP FOR HERSELF AND OTHERS
"Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example."
4 of 18
ON DEALING WITH TROLLS
"I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone. This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses!"
5 of 18
ON HER ANNIE LEIBOVITZ SHOOT
"Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman."
6 of 18
ON EMPOWERING OTHER WOMEN
"I want women to lift each [other] up … Get more and more powerful and understand their worth."
7 of 18
ON HER EMMY-WINNING SHOW INSIDE AMY SCHUMER
"This show fights for what we believe in."
8 of 18
ON LOVING HER CURVES
"I have a belly. And I have cellulite. And I still deserve love."
9 of 18
ON DOUBLE STANDARDS
"For women, we're taught to eat less until we disappear. And trained to believe that if you don't look like everyone else, then you're unlovable. And men are not trained that way."
10 of 18
ON SELF-LOVE
"No, I'm not going to apologize for who I am, and I'm going to actually love the skin that I'm in. I'm not gonna be striving for some other version of myself."
11 of 18
ON INDEPENDENCE
"I am not who I sleep with. I am not my weight. I am not my mother. I am myself."
12 of 18
ON CONFIDENCE
"I am a hot-blooded fire and I am fearless."
13 of 18
ON HUMOR
"The moments that make life worth living are when things are at their worst and you find a way to laugh."
14 of 18
ON BEING A STRONG WOMAN
"I feel strong and beautiful. I walk proudly down the streets of Manhattan. The people I love love me. I make the funniest people in the country laugh, and they are my friends. I am a great friend and an even better sister. I have fought my way through harsh criticism and death threats for speaking my mind. I am alive, like the strong women in this room before me."
15 of 18
ON IGNORING THE HATERS
"I want to throw my hands in the air after reading a mean Twitter comment and say, 'All right! You got it. You figured me out. I'm not pretty. I'm not thin. I do not deserve to use my voice ... All my self-worth is based on what you can see.' But then I think, f--- that."
16 of 18
ON BEING UNAPOLOGETIC
"I will speak and share and f--- and love, and I will never apologize to the frightened millions who resent that they never had it in them to do it."
17 of 18
ON WRITING YOUR OWN STORY
"I say if I'm beautiful. I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story – I will."
18 of 18
ON HITTING BACK AGAINST LABELS
"I think there's nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women. Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8. [Glamour] put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn't feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous."
See Also
More
Are They in or Out? 11 Celebs on Reprising Their Famous Roles