Benicio del Toro Urges Fans to Help Puerto Rico: ‘Nothing You’ve Read or Watched on TV Compares’

On Sunday, Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Torro shared a video message with PEOPLE urging his fans to donate to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

“I want to read a little excerpt of a message from a family member, one of the 3.5 American citizens that experienced the devastation of Hurricane Maria from the island of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“Saturday Sept. 23, 2017,” he continued. “Three days after Hurricane Maria crossed through the island. Finally the sun came out today and for the first time we can clearly see the aftermath. Nothing you’ve read or watched on tv compares to the destruction we see with our very eyes. End of quote.”

“Hurricane Maria has left a path of destruction and loss of life, the full extent of which has yet to be determined. Please help me help our people and donate to Unidos for Puerto Rico,” he added.

On Sept. 20, Hurricane Maria made landfall on the 100-mile-long island of Puerto Rico, causing such tremendous damage with its 155-mph winds that it knocked out power for all 3.5 million residents.

Maria killed at least nine people on Dominica before it moved to Puerto Rico, where it toppled trees, tore roofs from buildings, and damaged reservoirs and rivers that—along with heavy rain—have caused severe flooding.

This came just two weeks after ferocious Hurricane Irma destroyed much of the U.S. Virgin Islands and killed three people in Puerto Rico.

Donate to Unidos for Puerto Rico here.