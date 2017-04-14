Ben Affleck Is Still Living at the Family Home with Jennifer Garner Amid Divorce Filing: 'It Was a Normal Day,' Says Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still very friendly exes.

A source tells PEOPLE that Affleck continues to live in the guest house of their family home in L.A., even after the former couple officially filed for divorce Thursday.

“They are figuring out what to do” about their future living arrangements,” the source says. “For now, they are all living together. One thing they agree on — the kids will stay at the family house. Jen and Ben will focus on making things as smoothly as possible for the kids. It’s all about what’s best for them.”

As for how they’re weathering the divorce filing, another source adds that it was a “normal day” for the family.

“The kids went to school as usual, Jen and Ben took turns with drop-off and pick-up,” the second source tells PEOPLE. “Ben spent alone time with Violet after school. They went for ice cream in Santa Monica.”

The family “all stayed in last night” after news of the divorce broke, adds the source.



Affleck and Garner, both 44, have continued to live together since their June 2015 separation and closely co-parent their three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck returned to the family home after completing treatment for alcohol addiction earlier this year.

“He is thrilled to be back with his kids,” a friend of the actor told PEOPLE at the time. “Clearly you see that his kids mean the world to him.”

In the statement he gave about completing rehab, Affleck said his children were motivation to get healthy. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it,” he wrote, adding, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

The Live By Night actor-director previously told PEOPLE that his favorite part of the day is taking his kids to school in the morning.

“I like dropping them off and having that be part of the routine and having them be used to that and know that their dad is there and takes them to school and that feels good,” Affleck said.