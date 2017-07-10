Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Back in Los Angeles Together After Time in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are back in Los Angeles after spending time in Las Vegas.

The two were spotted grabbing coffee at Starbucks in matching black outfits Monday morning.

“Ben and Lindsay both returned to L.A.from Las Vegas yesterday,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Lindsay spent the night at Ben’s house. She had a business meeting this morning. She is in a great mood.”

Shookus was spotted headed to a studio Monday morning as a source tells PEOPLE the two are spending time together in L.A. again. The Saturday Night Live producer was seen flying out of the city Friday morning as news of the relationship broke.

Shookus was seen beaming Monday as she made her way to a meeting in L.A. The producer kept it casual with a loose black dress and a jean jacket over her shoulders paired with peach flats and black sunglasses.

“She’s out in LA for work,” a source close to Shookus tells PEOPLE. “The plus is that the guy that she’s seeing is there, but she’s there for work meetings.”

Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, went public with their romance on Thursday night in the city when they stepped out for dinner. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the two started their affair back in 2013 while Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner and Shookus was also still married to then-fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller.

However, a source who knows Affleck and Garner maintains the actor and Shookus “did not date while either of them were married. They started dating when they were separated.”