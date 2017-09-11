People

Celebrity

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Cuddle Up at the U.S. Open

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are going strong.

On Sunday, the couple got cozy as they watched the U.S. Open men’s finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes.

Affleck, 45, and Saturday Night Live producer Shookus, 37, weren’t shy about showing off their affection for one another during the match. The two were seen snuggling and cuddling up, with Shookus leaning in to whisper in Affleck’s ear at certain points.

Later that evening, the duo were spotted grabbing dinner together in the city.

Jackson Lee/Splash News
Jackson Lee/Splash News

Affleck and Shookus took their relationship public in early July, three months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings after almost two years of separation. 

The two have been spending time together on both coasts since, stepping out for coffee runscasual breakfast dates and nights out. They recently vacationed in Maine together, and on Saturday night, the two were spotted heading to a movie theater in N.Y.C.