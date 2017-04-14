Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Marriage in Photos

THE PARENT TRAP

With kids taking priority, Garner admitted that she and Affleck worked hard at keeping their romance alive. "You steal the time. You steal a date, you steal a kiss, you steal a whisper," she told Parade. "After the kids are asleep you ... well, you know. Whatever it is. You slip away for a night." That became all the more important when the stars welcomed their third child, son Samuel, on Feb. 27, 2012.