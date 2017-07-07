Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus: 5 Things to Know About the Saturday Night Live Producer

Ben Affleck‘s new lady is a TV power player.

The actor was spotted out with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus Thursday night in Los Angeles, and PEOPLE confirms the two are dating.

“They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben’s new house,” a source tells PEOPLE of the duo. “They had dinner at Giorgio Baldi last night. They arrived in a limo. They looked happy. They had a quick dinner and then returned to Ben’s house.”

The two have worked together before, as Affleck is a five-time host of the long-running show and last hosted in May 2013. Read on for more on the TV producer that has captured Affleck’s interest.

She’s a Buffalo native and went to college in North Carolina

The 37-year-old producer has New York roots: She’s a native of Buffalo, where her dad is in the housewares and electronic consumer products business, according to The New York Times, and her mom is a sales representative for Gilead Sciences, a biotechnology company. She went to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill before starting at Saturday Night Live.

She started working at SNL straight out of college — and met Matt Damon on her first week

Shookus got on the fast track to the comedy world when she started working at SNL as an assistant producer straight after graduating from UNC Chapel Hill. Affleck’s best bud Matt Damon hosted her first week working at the show and she got up close and personal with Bruce Springsteen during his rehearsal as musical guest.

“I was watching Bruce Springsteen perform from 30 feet away on my fourth day,” she said in a 2015 The Hollywood Reporter profile. “I remember thinking, ‘How is this my job?’ ”

Shookus was eventually bumped up to producer and later won a 2015 Emmy along with the show for its 40th anniversary special. She also went on to work as a producer on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock.

SNL producer Lindsay Shookus for our #PortraitsOfPower. "Power is about strength and honesty and feeling good about who you are at the end of the night," the Emmy Award winner says.

She discovered SNL heavy-hitters like Kristen Wiig

The now-producer climbed the ranks until she landed with a high-profile job at the long-running show, working closely with iconic creator Lorne Michaels to pick and choose the talent that makes it on air. Shookus is even responsible for some of the most prolific performers on the show, helping cast Kristen Wiig and the recently departed Vanessa Bayer.

“When I started as an assistant at SNL, I got my eyes on Kristen Wiig and was able to bring her for an audition for Lorne Michaels and the other producers,” she told THR. “Turns out, Kristen Wiig can give you some street cred early on.”

She was married to a fellow SNL producer

Shookus was previously married to then-fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller. They were married in 2010 in her native city of Williamsville. The two met on Shookus’ first day at the show and we married by Shookus’ uncle. Miller later left SNL and now works for Seth Meyer’s Late Night.

She has one child

In her 2015 THR profile, Shookus said her then-2-year-old child was her natural alarm clock in the mornings.

“My 2-year-old has become my alarm, so on a good day, 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. My alarm sounds something like, ‘MAMA, where ARE yooooou?’ ” she said.