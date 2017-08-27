Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Grab Breakfast Together in Santa Monica

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are out on the town again.

The two were spotted in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday afternoon, taking a stroll in the sun after sharing breakfast together at Snug Harbor. Affleck went casual for the outing – wearing a black Detroit Motor City T-shirt and a pair of jeans, while Shookus wore high waisted denim shorts and a cropped grey shirt knotted over her trim waist. Both sported shades.

Last weekend, the 45-year-old actor and Shookus, 37, were seen in New York City, where they had dinner at the Greenwich Village restaurant, Mas Farmhouse. A source told PEOPLE the Ben “had a fun weekend with Lindsay.”

“On Sunday they went shopping at Barney’s New York. Lindsay tried on bracelets,” the source said. “Later they had dinner at Mas. Ben was in a great mood, accepted belated birthday wishes and signed autographs.”

The Saturday Night Live producer and Affleck went public with their romance in early July — three months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings, after almost two years of separation.

A friend told PEOPLE that Affleck and Garner will continue to put their children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — first.

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star celebrated his 45th birthday with his three children in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 15.