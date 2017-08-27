People

Celebrity

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Grab Breakfast Together in Santa Monica

By @fancifemini

Posted on

WAGO/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are out on the town again.

The two were spotted in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday afternoon, taking a stroll in the sun after sharing breakfast together at Snug Harbor. Affleck went casual for the outing – wearing a black Detroit Motor City T-shirt and a pair of jeans, while Shookus wore high waisted denim shorts and a cropped grey shirt knotted over her trim waist. Both sported shades.

Last weekend, the 45-year-old actor and Shookus, 37, were seen in New York City, where they had dinner at the Greenwich Village restaurant, Mas Farmhouse. A source told PEOPLE the Ben “had a fun weekend with Lindsay.”

“On Sunday they went shopping at Barney’s New York. Lindsay tried on bracelets,” the source said. “Later they had dinner at Mas. Ben was in a great mood, accepted belated birthday wishes and signed autographs.”

The Image Direct

The Saturday Night Live producer and Affleck went public with their romance in early July — three months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings, after almost two years of separation. 

A friend told PEOPLE  that Affleck and Garner will continue to put their children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — first. 

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star celebrated his 45th birthday with his three children in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 15.