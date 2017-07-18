Bella Thorne Reunites with Scott Disick in N.Y.C. After Denying Ever Being with Him 'Sexually'

Back at it again!

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick reunited in New York City on Monday evening — just hours after Thorne, 19, denied ever being intimate with Disick, 34.

The two were both spotted at CATCH restaurant, though they left separately. Thorne opted for ripped white skinny jeans, a white tank and silver boots, while Disick kept it casual in camo pants and a sweatshirt.

On Monday, Thorne opened up about her relationship with Disick to Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM podcast, The Jenny McCarthy Show, revealing that she and Disick are still friends, but insisting that things never progressed beyond that.

“I was never with him sexually,” she said with a laugh.

Thorne also said she never felt any pressure from Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian or her famous family: “I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie and I used to be very close.”

So what does she think of Disick’s appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians? According to the actress, she’s only watched one episode — but she doesn’t exactly agree with how he was treated.

“I saw one episode when I first started talking to Scott, and some people were like, ‘You’ve got to see who he is,’ and I said, ‘I don’t want to,’ ” she said. “Then I saw it and it’s really unfortunate that there’s always somebody that people kind of pick on. In shows and series there’s always that character that people beat up on a little bit, and I feel like that’s him on the show — at least on the episode I saw.”

Disick and Thorne first sparked romance rumors in May after they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles and then jetted out to Cannes together, where they were spotted canoodling at a luxury private villa. Though Thorne claimed “legit nothing” was going on between them at the time, the two have continued to spend time together here and there, and a source told PEOPLE last month that Disick was “still hanging out with Bella, but hooking up with other girls as well.”

“He and Bella have an understanding,” said the source. “They’re just hanging out, hooking up and having fun. Bella loves to party and is soaking it up.”

Most recently, Disick was spotted vacationing with his ex Kardashian, 38, and their three children last week in Nantucket, one of their favorite family vacation spots.