Bella Thorne Goes Topless on Instagram: ‘I Love When You Smile Baby’

Bella Thorne recently said goodbye to her red hair — but is she also bidding farewell to shirts?

The actress, 19, shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a few necklaces, bracelets and rings on Thursday. Donning her new midnight blue hair, the star had red lipstick and sparkly eyeshadow on as well.

“I love when you smile baby #vintage #grain #tbt to the other day;),” she captioned her Instagram post.

But the style chameleon is not totally over her old redhead look.

“Missing these red vibes #friyay #redhead #TGIT,” she captioned a selfie showing her red-hued hair color on Friday.

Earlier this month, Thorne debuted greenish-blue hair and talked to PEOPLE about her always-changing look.

“It feels good and I always love funky hair colors. I always wanted blue hair, I wanted green hair, purple hair, so it’s just fun to do,” she said. “I dyed it blue, just because I felt like it. My sister dyed hers pink and we just like doing it to be matching and coordinated. It was just fun. Her boyfriend did his color too. It was cool.”

The star, who previously told PEOPLE she’s a natural blonde, temporary switched back to blond for a film, Shovel Buddies, last year — and she was eager to return to her old shade.

“I’m not completely digging the blond, to be honest,” she said. “But once I get in the sun and I get a little more of a tan, I think it’ll look better. I think I’m just going to keep it for summer … And then for winter, I’m going to go back to my red, my luscious red.”