Celebrity
15 Celebs Who Didn't Mean to Flaunt Their Abs (But Totally Did)
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 14
BELLA HADID
In case you were wondering, this is exactly how the supermodel looks after every shopping spree.
2 of 14
LEA MICHELE
"Oh my, I didn't see you there."
3 of 14
KENDALL JENNER
What? You don't take afternoon naps on a yacht while wearing a crop top and matching full skirt? Weird.
4 of 14
SERENA WILLIAMS
While the tennis pro was focusing on her hair, her washboard abs captured our full attention.
5 of 14
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
It's totally normal to caress your super-soft bedroom carpet while topless. We do it all the time.
6 of 14
GIGI HADID
And in one cute family photo, Gigi dethrones younger sister Bella in the "Oh, I didn't know my abs were in plain sight! (wink wink)" department.
7 of 14
ZENDAYA
Cropped sweaters make weightlifting (or posing by weights) one hundred times more effective, TBH.
8 of 14
JULIANNE HOUGH & VANESSA HUDGENS
We would totally believe it if these two BFFs swore they woke up like this. They're just that flawless.
9 of 14
TAYLOR SWIFT
This group photo of Taylor and her friends is so important because it marks the first time the "Out of the Woods" crooner wore a bikini that showed off her belly button and toned tummy.
10 of 14
BELLA THORNE
Totally natural pose for a totally candid photo.
11 of 14
KARLIE KLOSS
It's an abs-olutely perfect day to go for a run.
12 of 14
KATE HUDSON
You know what they say: The family that skis together … takes off their shirts and flaunts their bare bellies together.
13 of 14
OLIVIA CULPO
Hey, we'd be this thrilled too if we also got our overpacked suitcase to finally close.
14 of 14
ELLIE GOULDING
Who knew a quick makeup check could be so soul (and abs) baring?
See Also
More
More
Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron & More Celebs Who Totally Get the Dating Struggle
Celebrity Scoop: the Beybies are Here, BiP is Back More of the Biggest News from Hollywood