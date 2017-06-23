Celebrity

15 Celebs Who Didn't Mean to Flaunt Their Abs (But Totally Did)

By @gracegavilanes

Bella Hadid/Instagram

BELLA HADID

In case you were wondering, this is exactly how the supermodel looks after every shopping spree.

Lea Michele/Instagram

LEA MICHELE

"Oh my, I didn't see you there."

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

KENDALL JENNER

What? You don't take afternoon naps on a yacht while wearing a crop top and matching full skirt? Weird.

Serena Williams/Instagram

SERENA WILLIAMS

While the tennis pro was focusing on her hair, her washboard abs captured our full attention.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

It's totally normal to caress your super-soft bedroom carpet while topless. We do it all the time.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

GIGI HADID

And in one cute family photo, Gigi dethrones younger sister Bella in the "Oh, I didn't know my abs were in plain sight! (wink wink)" department.

Zendaya/Instagram

ZENDAYA

Cropped sweaters make weightlifting (or posing by weights) one hundred times more effective, TBH.

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

JULIANNE HOUGH & VANESSA HUDGENS

We would totally believe it if these two BFFs swore they woke up like this. They're just that flawless.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

TAYLOR SWIFT

This group photo of Taylor and her friends is so important because it marks the first time the "Out of the Woods" crooner wore a bikini that showed off her belly button and toned tummy.

Bella Thorne/Instagra

BELLA THORNE

Totally natural pose for a totally candid photo.

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

KARLIE KLOSS

It's an abs-olutely perfect day to go for a run.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

KATE HUDSON

You know what they say: The family that skis together … takes off their shirts and flaunts their bare bellies together.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

OLIVIA CULPO

Hey, we'd be this thrilled too if we also got our overpacked suitcase to finally close.

Ellie Goulding/Instagram

ELLIE GOULDING

Who knew a quick makeup check could be so soul (and abs) baring?

