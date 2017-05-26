What’s going on between Bella Thorne and Scott Disick? According to her, absolutely nothing.

After photos surfaced of the pair getting close at a luxury private villa in Cannes on Wednesday, Thorne, 19, took to Twitter to deny that anything had happened between her and Disick, 34.

“Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me,” she tweeted on Thursday.

A fan then tweeted that they were hoping the Famous in Love actress would clarify the Disick rumors, to which Thorne responded on Friday: “Hahahah I’m not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf—withit.”

In response to another fan that asked what she was doing with Disick, Thorne tweeted: “Legit nothing trolololo.”

On Friday, Thorne flew out of France, taking to Snapchat to share a video of herself on the plane and captioning it: “Bye Cannes you were boring.”

Meanwhile, a source tells PEOPLE that Disick and Thorne, who first sparked romance rumors last week after they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles and then jetted out to Cannes together, are “loving the attention and the fact that everyone’s talking about them and hating on them.”

“He sent her flowers after their first date and she was posting them on social media — it’s all tactical,” says the source. “They both party hard and it’s not healthy for either of them, and it’s not going to end well. Bella and Scott are very toxic for each other.”

A second source tells PEOPLE that the fling was always “no strings attached.”

“Bella’s friends and family don’t approve whatsoever because they are fully aware of how Scott normally treats girls and are also familiar with his destructive past,” says the source, adding that Bella, however, isn’t taking things with Disick “too seriously.”

“She’s just being young and having fun and doesn’t really care what people think or what their opinions are,” says the source. “She also knows that Scott is a huge playboy so she isn’t getting too invested. Basically, she’s being Bella and no one is going to change that.”

According to the source, Thorne “loves that Scott is a party boy because she’s a big party girl.”

“She knows she’s the hot young one, and that she essentially has the upper hand,” says the insider.

As for Disick? He doesn’t appear to be taking his fling with Thorne too seriously either — on Thursday, just one day after the PDA pics with Thorne, he was spotted having a very friendly poolside reunion with stylist Chloe Bartoli at the same luxury private villa in Cannes. (Disick and Bartoli, 26, were famously spotted cozying up together in Monte Carlo in July 2015, which ultimately prompted Kourtney Kardashian to end her nine-year relationship with Disick.)

According to sources, both Disick and Kardashian — who also spent the week in Cannes flaunting her own romance with beau Younes Bendjima — are being strategic with their hookups.

“Scott is partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday. “They are both playing this ‘game’ with each other, and at the moment neither one of them are backing down.”

“Scott’s trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “It’s him acting out. He’s spinning out of control because of all the Kourtney s—. It just sets him off because she’s rubbing her new relationship in his face and posting all those bikini photos.”