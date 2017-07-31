11 Cool Celebs Who Are Actually More Like Your Grandma

Oops, They Did It Again! MTV to Debut TRL Revival This Fall
ALY RAISMAN
The two-time Olympian is as much of a fan of nap time as we are — and she's owning it. "My teammates all joke, they call me 'grandma' because I love my sleep so much," the self-proclaimed professional sleeper told PEOPLE.
MEGHAN TRAINOR
"[We went to] our favorite sushi place we love that's real close to the house because we're lazy to drive far away," the singer told PEOPLE of her 5-month anniversary celebration with boyfriend Daryl Sabara. As for gifts? "He got me puzzles because he knows I'm obsessed with puzzles right now," she shared. "So we sat and talked and did that all night which was the most fun I've had in a minute."
BELLA HADID
"People think because I say I'm the black sheep that I'm a rebel or this crazy person that does drugs. I promise, I'm a good girl," Hadid told The Editorialist, before diving into her nighttime ritual: "I literally order sushi, watch Law & Order and go to sleep at 9 o' clock every night — I'm a grandmother!"
TAYLOR SWIFT
Leave it to BFF Ed Sheeran to out the "Wildest Dreams" singer. In a 2014 interview with TIME, Sheeran dropped a truth bomb about his longtime friend: "I know she's 24 but she's a sort of middle-aged woman trapped in a 24-year-old's body." His proof? "She hangs out with her cat and sews things."
LEA MICHELE
"I'm a homebody," the Scream Queens star told InStyle. "I'm not a party girl. I've never been that. Trust me, I love to go out and share a nice bottle of wine with some friends over a delicious meal, but my perfect night is at home with people I love."
MILA KUNIS
"I don't go out very often. I prefer to stay home and have a nice little beverage and watch television," the Bad Moms star revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2012. "My glass of wine and I are besties."
SELENA GOMEZ
The "Good for You" crooner's idea of fun is one the world can relate to: "I like to sleep. I like to relax. I like to be at home and not go out."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Although she's been spotted at nightclubs through the years, the reality star isn't a huge fan of partying — particularly dancing and drinking, which she has said in the past she doesn't do. "My biggest fear was during Watch the Throne was that if I sit next to Beyoncé, she dances," she said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, recalling husband Kanye West and Jay Z's joint tour. "So, the last night of the tour, she came to the dressing room and was like, 'Hey, do you want to sit together?' Then, she wanted to go in the mosh pit and I was like, 'What do we do in the mosh pit?' She's like, 'Dance! Just let loose. Just dance!' And I was like, 'My life is over!' "
VICTORIA BECKHAM
"Honestly, once the children are in bed I'd rather work or shove on a face pack and pluck my eyebrows, by the time [son] Brooklyn's finally gone to bed, it's all I'm fit for," the designer told Vogue Australia.
KRISTEN BELL
"Our idea of an exciting night is cooking dinner for friends and playing board and card games," she said of her and husband Dax Shepard's go-to entertaining move. "It may sound nerdy, but it's fun!"
ELLEN POMPEO
"I'm a straight-up homebody. It's hard to get me out of the house once the sun goes down," said the Grey's Anatomy actress, sharing the revelation with Good Housekeeping.
