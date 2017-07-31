11 Cool Celebs Who Are Actually More Like Your Grandma

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Although she's been spotted at nightclubs through the years, the reality star isn't a huge fan of partying — particularly dancing and drinking, which she has said in the past she doesn't do. "My biggest fear was during Watch the Throne was that if I sit next to Beyoncé, she dances," she said during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, recalling husband Kanye West and Jay Z's joint tour. "So, the last night of the tour, she came to the dressing room and was like, 'Hey, do you want to sit together?' Then, she wanted to go in the mosh pit and I was like, 'What do we do in the mosh pit?' She's like, 'Dance! Just let loose. Just dance!' And I was like, 'My life is over!' "