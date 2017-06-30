Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Gets Mistaken For Jennifer Lopez's Security Team — and Calls Dating Her 'Humbling'
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
1 of 28
THE HAND BRA PHOTO
Naked Ranking: 9/10
Bella takes a very minimalistic approach when posing for her Instagram photo shoot.
2 of 28
THE 'DIAMONDS ARE A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND' DRESS
Naked Ranking: 8/10
Just like her high-slit dress moment at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Bella made a seriously sheer, shiny statement at amfAR's 24th Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 2017 festival.
3 of 28
THE CENSOR BAR OUTFIT
Naked Ranking: 7/10
The model makes her way to a Met Gala afterparty, where she wore for a see-through black slip dress. She ditched her bra, instead opting for strategically placed body tape and a pair of panties to keep things from getting R-rated.
4 of 28
THE 'I'M (CAT)WOMAN, HEAR ME ROAR' OUTFIT
Naked Ranking: 5/10
Bella is feline herself (sorry, we had to). Gigi Hadid's younger sister made her way through the Met Gala red carpet in a super sheer Catwoman-like crocheted off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Alexander Wang.
5 of 28
THE 'I DON'T NEED A BRA' OUTFIT
Naked Ranking: 8/10
Bella is ever-confident as she poses for pictures while wearing a very sheer dress.
6 of 28
THE 'LOOK AT ME NOW' POSE
Naked Ranking: 7/10
Bella owns the Paris Fashion Week runway, where she opted for a braless look.
7 of 28
THE 'OH THIS OLD THING?' MIRROR SELFIE
Naked Ranking: 6/10
8 of 28
THE ANGEL POSE
Naked Ranking: 7/10
Bella makes her debut as a Victoria's Secret model, wearing jewel-adorned lingerie and accompanying feathers.
9 of 28
THE 'BETTER FROM BEHIND' POSE
Naked Ranking: 6/10
Gigi Hadid's younger sister looks back on her first walk down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway as she poses in a blingy, see-through dress.
10 of 28
THE 'RETRO FITNESS INSTRUCTOR' SHOOT
Naked Ranking: 5/10
Because is there anything sexier than donning '80s-inspired aerobics teacher gear? Not when you're Bella.
11 of 28
THE 'NO TIME FOR PANTS' SELFIE
Naked Ranking: 8/10
How does one celebrate landing a coveted spot on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway? Well, if you're Bella, a pants-less selfie is always the answer.
12 of 28
THE 'SECRET' SHOOT
Naked Ranking: 9/10
The model teased a new "secret" project with a scantily clad behind-the-scenes photo of Bella donning a choker, thong and an expertly placed arm.
13 of 28
THE BARE-FACED SELFIE
Naked Ranking: 7/10
"Freckles out to play," writes the model, who snapped a bare-faced selfie while lounging in her bikini.
14 of 28
THE BIKINI 'GRAM
Naked Ranking: 5/10
The youngest Hadid sister is no stranger to soaking up the sun, poolside. The face of Joe's Jeans dons a figure-flattering string bikini that not only shows off the model's svelte body but also allows her to flaunt a makeup-free, laid-back look.
15 of 28
THE UNDERBOOB SELFIE
Naked Ranking: 3/10
Bella makes a serious statement with a revealing crop top that puts her toned belly and a sliver of her underboob on full display.
16 of 28
THE RED CARPET SHOT
Naked Ranking: 4/10
Who knew a red carpet gown could be so buzz-worthy? Bella stepped out in a sheer black Balmain design at Vogue Paris' 95th anniversary party, where she slayed the style competition – while simultaneously showing off a newly-minted nipple piercing.
17 of 28
THE ALMOST-BELFIE
Naked Ranking: 4/10
Bella sure knows how to (almost) belfie! The model showed off her enviable asset in an impromptu photo shoot on a boat.
18 of 28
THE BUNNY POSE
Naked Ranking: 3/10
Victoria's Secret is calling your name, Bella! The model rocks lingerie like no other, flaunting her bare mile-high legs in the process.
19 of 28
THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOT
Naked Ranking: 4/10
Does she ever not look flawless? Bella pumps up her sexy side with a cleavage-baring snapchat with a fellow model.
20 of 28
THE TUXEDO 'GRAM
Naked Ranking: 6/10
When in doubt, the model strikes a fierce pose in an effort to capture the most memorable shot. Even though this is one of her many behind-the-scenes 'grams, we'd totally call this portfolio-worthy.
21 of 28
THE SEMI-TOPLESS SELFIE
Naked Ranking: 4/10
Nothing comes between Bella and her jacket – not even a bra.
22 of 28
THE BACKSTAGE FASHION SHOW PIC
Naked Ranking: 7/10
There's only one model-appropriate way to celebrate getting to walk in the Marc Jacobs show during Fashion Week: with an impromptu photo shoot.
23 of 28
THE BEACH PIC
Naked Ranking: 5/10
Bella makes a splash with a friend while showing off her svelte bod in a two-piece.
24 of 28
THE BOAT PHOTO
Naked Ranking: 5/10
When on a boat, do as Bella does and have yourself a photo shoot. Just make sure to bring your denim bikini.
25 of 28
THE 'ONLY PANTS ALLOWED' SHOOT
Naked Ranking: 7/10
Known to have a penchant for denim, Bella decides to rock that very style staple … and nothing else.
26 of 28
THE SHOW-STOPPING POSE
Naked Ranking: 8/10
The sleek crimson dress Bella donned at the 2016 Met Gala became a prime example of minimalism at its finest.
27 of 28
THE PILLOW PIC
Naked Ranking: 7/10
Who knew a perfectly placed pillow could look this good?
28 of 28
THE COMFY ROBE PIC
Naked Ranking: 6/10
We can't tell what's more chic: Bella's fuzzy robe or her lightened tresses.
