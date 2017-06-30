Celebrity

Bella Hadid's Most Naked Moments, Ranked

From 1 to Kim Kardashian West, how many close-to-bare pics has the model shared on Instagram?

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE HAND BRA PHOTO

Naked Ranking: 9/10

Bella takes a very minimalistic approach when posing for her Instagram photo shoot.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

THE 'DIAMONDS ARE A GIRL'S BEST FRIEND' DRESS

Naked Ranking: 8/10

Just like her high-slit dress moment at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Bella made a seriously sheer, shiny statement at amfAR's 24th Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 2017 festival.

247PAPS.TV/Splash News Online

THE CENSOR BAR OUTFIT

Naked Ranking: 7/10

The model makes her way to a Met Gala afterparty, where she wore for a see-through black slip dress. She ditched her bra, instead opting for strategically placed body tape and a pair of panties to keep things from getting R-rated.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

THE 'I'M (CAT)WOMAN, HEAR ME ROAR' OUTFIT

Naked Ranking: 5/10

Bella is feline herself (sorry, we had to). Gigi Hadid's younger sister made her way through the Met Gala red carpet in a super sheer Catwoman-like crocheted off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Alexander Wang.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

THE 'I DON'T NEED A BRA' OUTFIT

Naked Ranking: 8/10

Bella is ever-confident as she poses for pictures while wearing a very sheer dress.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

THE 'LOOK AT ME NOW' POSE

Naked Ranking: 7/10

Bella owns the Paris Fashion Week runway, where she opted for a braless look.

THE 'OH THIS OLD THING?' MIRROR SELFIE

Naked Ranking: 6/10

Proof one-pieces can be sexy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

THE ANGEL POSE

Naked Ranking: 7/10

Bella makes her debut as a Victoria's Secret model, wearing jewel-adorned lingerie and accompanying feathers.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

THE 'BETTER FROM BEHIND' POSE

Naked Ranking: 6/10

Gigi Hadid's younger sister looks back on her first walk down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway as she poses in a blingy, see-through dress.

THE 'RETRO FITNESS INSTRUCTOR' SHOOT

Naked Ranking: 5/10

Because is there anything sexier than donning '80s-inspired aerobics teacher gear? Not when you're Bella. 

THE 'NO TIME FOR PANTS' SELFIE

Naked Ranking: 8/10

How does one celebrate landing a coveted spot on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway? Well, if you're Bella, a pants-less selfie is always the answer.

Source Instagram

THE 'SECRET' SHOOT

Naked Ranking: 9/10

The model teased a new "secret" project with a scantily clad behind-the-scenes photo of Bella donning a choker, thong and an expertly placed arm.

Source Instagram

THE BARE-FACED SELFIE

Naked Ranking: 7/10

"Freckles out to play," writes the model, who snapped a bare-faced selfie while lounging in her bikini.

Source: Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE BIKINI 'GRAM

Naked Ranking: 5/10

The youngest Hadid sister is no stranger to soaking up the sun, poolside. The face of Joe's Jeans dons a figure-flattering string bikini that not only shows off the model's svelte body but also allows her to flaunt a makeup-free, laid-back look.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE UNDERBOOB SELFIE

Naked Ranking: 3/10

Bella makes a serious statement with a revealing crop top that puts her toned belly and a sliver of her underboob on full display.

Getty

THE RED CARPET SHOT

Naked Ranking: 4/10

Who knew a red carpet gown could be so buzz-worthy? Bella stepped out in a sheer black Balmain design at Vogue Paris' 95th anniversary party, where she slayed the style competition – while simultaneously showing off a newly-minted nipple piercing.

Source Instagram

THE ALMOST-BELFIE

Naked Ranking: 4/10

Bella sure knows how to (almost) belfie! The model showed off her enviable asset in an impromptu photo shoot on a boat.

Source Instagram

THE BUNNY POSE

Naked Ranking: 3/10

Victoria's Secret is calling your name, Bella! The model rocks lingerie like no other, flaunting her bare mile-high legs in the process.

Source Instagram

THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOT

Naked Ranking: 4/10

Does she ever not look flawless? Bella pumps up her sexy side with a cleavage-baring snapchat with a fellow model.

Source Instagram

THE TUXEDO 'GRAM

Naked Ranking: 6/10

When in doubt, the model strikes a fierce pose in an effort to capture the most memorable shot. Even though this is one of her many behind-the-scenes 'grams, we'd totally call this portfolio-worthy.

Source Instagram

THE SEMI-TOPLESS SELFIE

Naked Ranking: 4/10

Nothing comes between Bella and her jacket – not even a bra.

THE BACKSTAGE FASHION SHOW PIC

Naked Ranking: 7/10

There's only one model-appropriate way to celebrate getting to walk in the Marc Jacobs show during Fashion Week: with an impromptu photo shoot.

THE BEACH PIC

Naked Ranking: 5/10

Bella makes a splash with a friend while showing off her svelte bod in a two-piece.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE BOAT PHOTO

Naked Ranking: 5/10

When on a boat, do as Bella does and have yourself a photo shoot. Just make sure to bring your denim bikini.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE 'ONLY PANTS ALLOWED' SHOOT

Naked Ranking: 7/10

Known to have a penchant for denim, Bella decides to rock that very style staple … and nothing else.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE SHOW-STOPPING POSE

Naked Ranking: 8/10

The sleek crimson dress Bella donned at the 2016 Met Gala became a prime example of minimalism at its finest.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE PILLOW PIC

Naked Ranking: 7/10

Who knew a perfectly placed pillow could look this good?

Bella Hadid/Instagram

THE COMFY ROBE PIC

Naked Ranking: 6/10

We can't tell what's more chic: Bella's fuzzy robe or her lightened tresses.

