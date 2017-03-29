5 Statues That Look Nothing Like Their Celebrity Counterparts
Having a statue made in your honor is usually a big deal — unless it turns out like these
1 of 5
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Turns out being a world-famous soccer player doesn't guarantee an impeccable tribute. Instead, Ronaldo's bust received the Joker treatment — and we're still not sure why.
2 of 5
KATE MOSS
In what looks like a very flexible character from a straight-to-video horror film, the legendary supermodel's statue is one valuable piece of art. The tangled figure is made of 50 kilograms of solid gold.
3 of 5
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Ronaldo just can't catch a break. The athlete's statue boasts featues that bear more of a resemblance to Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV than its real-life counterpart.
4 of 5
COLIN FIRTH
The most memorable part about Firth's statue isn't its homage to Firth's Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice, it's the fact that the 12-foot-tall (!) statue was erected in the middle of a lake in London's Hyde Park.
5 of 5
ANDY MURRAY
Murray looks appropriately thrilled with this representation of the athlete as one of China's famous Terracotta warrior statues. The statue's giant square head and grimace does indeed seem primed for war — not a friendly game of tennis — as the racket would suggest.
