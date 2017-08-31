Date Night! The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Smooches Fiancé Bryan Abasolo in Dallas

Almost a month since Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo went public with their engagement after The Bachelorette finale, they’re still basking in the happy glow.

On Wednesday, Lindsay, 32, posted an Instagram from their date night at trendy restaurant Nobu in her hometown of Dallas.

“Cocoa Butter Kisses #datenight,” she captioned a photo of herself planting a kiss on her fiancé’s cheek.

Cocoa Butter Kisses 😘 #datenight 📸: @iamnneka_oo A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Lindsay, who is a lawyer, also took to Instagram to urge her fellow attorneys to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Fellow State of TX bar members, let’s help some folks out who really need it,” she wrote, providing fans with the State Bar of Texas Disaster Legal Hotline and a website with more information.

Fellow State of TX bar members, let's help some folks out who really need it #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Thank you to everyone who is lending support and time to the people and communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. To be apart of Disney's Day of Giving, please donate by calling 1-855-999-GIVE, going to www.RedCross.org/ABC, and/or texting "HARVEY" to 90999. A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

FROM PEN: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Open Up About Wedding Plans & How Many Kids They Want

Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE for their cover story earlier this month, Lindsay and Abasolo, a 37-year-old Miami-based chiropractor, revealed they’re still trying to figure out where to settle down together.

“I’m in Miami. She’s in Dallas,” Abasolo said. “We love L.A. We just want to be together.”

“We’re not a fan of long distance,” added Lindsay, admitting that though they haven’t decided on a “definitive place” yet, they definitely want to relocate soon.

Though they haven’t set a wedding date, they do have a timeline in mind: The two are aiming for late 2018 or early 2019, as Lindsay wants a winter wedding.

“We’re going to be together, and I’m going to wake up next to this woman for the rest of my life,” Abasolo said. “That’s something that I’m going to cherish. We can’t focus on anything that anybody else says on the outside. Our life is our life.”

“Love is love for us,” Lindsay added. “For us, we have to be strong for each other if this is going to work.”