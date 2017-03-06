The Celeb Guide to … Throwing the Best Bachelorette Party, Ever

MAKE IT YOUR OWN (YOU ARE THE BRIDE, AFTER ALL)

Chrissy Teigen made it clear before even embarking on her bachelorette party with her friends that the day wouldn't include any props. "No penis. No Vegas. We're just gonna totally relax in Mexico," she told Cosmopolitan of her plans. "And it's not like Cancun, Mexico." Instead, the model opted for cooking classes, a tequila and ceviche tasting and, of course, lounging at the beach.