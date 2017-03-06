Celebrity

The Celeb Guide to … Throwing the Best Bachelorette Party, Ever

We can all learn a thing or two from Julianne Hough, Lauren Conrad and more

By @gracegavilanes

Source: Julianne Hough/Instagram
CONSIDER A CRUISE ... 

Sure, Las Vegas sounds fun, but few things can compete with a day at the beach in Mexico followed by a weekend of sipping, sunbathing and snorkeling on the high seas with your best girlfriends à la Julianne Hough's pre-wedding party. #BEACHelorette, indeed.

Instagram

... OR A FAR-AWAY PLACE

For Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, sticking to a stateside fête was out of the question — instead, the actress opted for an Italian getaway that included Insta-worthy squad shots (pictured), sightseeing and all the food.

Courtesy Lauren Conrad; Inset: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

DON'T FORGET THE FAVORS

It's no surprise Lauren Conrad had adorable ring-shaped cookies for her bachelorette partygoers. "Almost too cute to eat. Almost," the lifestyle guru wrote on Instagram, captioning the treat.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

DOCUMENT EVERY. SINGLE. MOMENT.

A few days before tying the knot with now-husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian brought her close friends and family to Paris, where the glam group was spotted taking strolls by the Eiffel Tower and Louvre. We'd be shocked if there weren't enough group pics taken for at least a decade's worth of #TBTs. 

Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

MAKE IT YOUR OWN (YOU ARE THE BRIDE, AFTER ALL)

Chrissy Teigen made it clear before even embarking on her bachelorette party with her friends that the day wouldn't include any props. "No penis. No Vegas. We're just gonna totally relax in Mexico," she told Cosmopolitan of her plans. "And it's not like Cancun, Mexico." Instead, the model opted for cooking classes, a tequila and ceviche tasting and, of course, lounging at the beach.

Rick Rowell/Disney

KNOW IT'S OK TO SKIP THE BOOZE 

Kelly Clarkson channeled her inner kid by throwing an adult tea party with her friends in lieu of a wild celebration.

