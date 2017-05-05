The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Celebrates 'Longest Engagement Ever' to Shawn Booth: 'I Like That We Don't Feel Pressure'

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are more in love than ever — but that doesn’t mean they’re in any rush to walk down the aisle.

The Bachelorette couple took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the two-year anniversary of their engagement with a couple of adorable posts.

“Cheers to the longest engagement ever,” Bristowe, 31, captioned a sweet slideshow of photos of the two. “I like that we don’t feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don’t have a date set, and I kind of like you.”

“Best 2 years ever,” she added. “Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you! Swipe for a couple oldie pics that make me smile. We look like babies.”

Booth, 29, also shared his own heartfelt message alongside a picture of his fiancée.

“I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman!” he wrote. “Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk.”

Bristowe and Booth got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015. In the two years since, the reality stars have settled into their cozy life in Nashville, Tennessee and are enjoying every aspect of it.

“We were so excited to be normal,” Bristowe told PEOPLE last year of life after wrapping the show. “For so long [while the show was airing], we were separated and told we couldn’t do this or do that. It was the most exciting thing in the world when we could go on our first date together!”

And even though they haven’t set a date for the big day, they’re not sweatin’ it.

“[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” Bristowe quipped to PEOPLE in January. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like, what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like, a [vacation] or a trip to the grocery store!”

“We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens,’ ” she added. “We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’ ”

The new season of The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.