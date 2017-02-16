JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are happily in love — and they want the world to know it!

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Bachelorette couple each took to Instagram to express their deep care and love for one another on Wednesday.

Rodgers, 28, was the first to post on social media with a PDA-filled picture of the couple kissing on a beach in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

“That day she was, this day she is, and every day forward — my best friend. I love you @joelle_fletcher,” he captioned the sweet photo.

That day she was, this day she is, and every day forward — my best friend. I love you @joelle_fletcher A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

Fletcher, 26, also posted an adorable snap of the duo cuddled up in front of a fireplace. “My favorite place to be. Thank you for making yesterday and every other day so very special to me. @jrodgers11,” she penned about her SEC nation sportscaster beau holding her in his arms.

My favorite place to be. Thank you for making yesterday and every other day so very special to me. @jrodgers11 A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

After the couple met, fell in love and got engaged on Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, Rodgers moved to Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas, where they now live together. “We’re just excited to be together and be able to show our relationship to people who haven’t been able to see it,” Fletcher told PEOPLE in August about the couple living together.

Although the duo has not yet nailed down a specific wedding date, their eyes are set on sometime in 2017.

“We’re still planning on next year. We’re just taking our time,” Rodgers, 28, told PEOPLE in an interview in December. “We’re enjoying this time in our life and getting to date each other.”

“I think about my wedding dress and seeing Jordan for the first time and how amazing that will be,” Fletcher said about their big day. “I know it will be what I dreamed it would be.”

Though the majority of their wedding details have yet to be decided, one “crucial” item is certain to be included at the celebration: Chipotle.

“I am big on floral arrangements — but also, and this is crucial, a late-night Chipotle mini burrito bar for guests as they are leaving,” the ABC alum told Womanista last fall.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.