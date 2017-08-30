Happy birthday, Jordan Rodgers!

The Bachelorette season 12 winner turned 29 on Wednesday, and his fiancée JoJo Fletcher took to Instagram to celebrate the special day with an adorable post.

“Happy Birthday to this gem of a human,” she gushed. “There are so many reasons why you deserve to be celebrated, not only today, but everyday!”

“To name a few, thank you for always being my rock, for giving me a million laughs, for being a daily example of what it’s like to chase after dreams and never give up, for holding my hair back when I’ve had one too many rosès, for always dancing along side me when I embarrassingly try to, and of course, for loving me (& Jackie moon) with everything you have. So, without getting more mushy, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!!”

On Tuesday, SEC analyst Rodgers posted an Instagram thanking his wife-to-be for throwing him a surprise birthday celebration, flying in his brother and two of his best friends into town for a huge family and friends get-together.

“This amazing woman I get to call mine surprised me this weekend for my birthday,” he wrote. “I love her more than anything, she is the most thoughtful, loving, selfless person I know! She continues to amaze me and I am blessed beyond belief to have her in my life. However bub … you set the bar pretty high for #30 next year.”

The couple, who celebrated their 1-year engagement anniversary in May, are currently enjoying life together in Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. And while they’re happy as ever, they’re not in any rush to tie the knot.

“I think in the beginning you feel pressured [to set a wedding date],” Fletcher, 26, told PEOPLE earlier this month. “But when you get comfortable, you realize that this isn’t something that you need to feel pressure on.”

“I think a lot of people are excited to ask about it and talk about it and I’m more than willing to talk about it because it’s also exciting for me to think about,” she continued. “We don’t feel the pressure of just setting a date, getting married — we’re really taking our time and enjoying each other.”