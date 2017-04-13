In an effort to educate and spread the word, Bachelor alum Whitney Bischoff is using her platform to discuss the powerful trend that is egg freezing.

“I really don’t understand why any woman wouldn’t do it,” Bischoff, who works as a nurse specialist at the Ova Egg Freezing Specialty Clinic in Chicago, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “It is definitely an investment. Egg freezing literally allows you to freeze your fertility and time.”

She continues, “We really recommend people freeze their eggs between the ages of 25 to 35. But, any time is better than no time. By freezing your eggs, it’s really giving you options for the future. There are so many reasons to freeze your eggs. The biggest question is: Why wouldn’t you?”

Though the 31-year-old, who participated on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor, she has maintained strong friendships with former Bachelor/Bachelorette alums since her relationship ended with Soules ended. In fact, Carly Waddell, Kaitlyn Bristowe (who is currently engaged to Shawn Booth) and Andi Dorfman individually reached out to Bischoff about undergoing the egg freezing process — and often posted about their experiences on social media.

“I definitely feel grateful to them for helping me continue to get the word out,” says Bischoff. “I haven’t been in the spotlight a lot since my relationship ended and I’ve kind of moved on with my life and my career, but I’m just so grateful that we all, as a team, have used our platform to really empower women. Kaitlyn said it best. She said in today’s world, we’re all so worried about what our body looks like, but after completing this process, she realized what her body is capable of doing. I think that that is so beautiful.”

While egg freezing has become a hot topic of conversation, Bischoff says Ova separates itself from other fertility clinics in that it is customized around one’s schedule, helps with injections, offers around-the-clock support and independent nurses, and has affordable pricing.

“We want to make it accessible to women everywhere,” says Bischoff, who made the personal decision to freeze her eggs five years ago. “We’re a family of experts. We’re not traditional, we’re Ova.”

Despite the negative connotations that often come with egg freezing, Bischoff — who is now engaged to Ricky Angel, a regional sales manager based out of her native Chicago — is working hard to break that mold.

“There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to egg freezing,” she says. “There is this negative stereotype that it’s somewhat of a desperate measure. But, to be honest, it really is for every woman. Women’s bodies are made to have children at 19 or 20, but that’s just not how it is. That’s not how today works. Women are furthering their education, traveling, getting professional careers. They’re not settling just because they want to have a family. By freezing your eggs, you’re able to do all of those things and not have to sacrifice family. You can have it all.”