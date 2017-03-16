The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Step Out for First Public Date Night

After months of having to keep their engagement under wraps, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi enjoyed their first date night in public this week.

The two were spotted grabbing dinner at chic Los Angeles restaurant Republique on Tuesday, the day after The Bachelor‘s season finale in which Viall, 36, picked Grimaldi, 29, and proposed.

The reality stars were all smiles for the casual night out, with Viall wearing jeans and a flannel and Grimaldi accessorizing with a leather jacket and Céline bag.

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Montreal, Canada, plans on moving to the United States to be with her fiancé, and the two currently remain in L.A. while Viall gears up to compete on the upcoming season 24 of Dancing with the Stars alongside his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

And in the meantime, the couple has made it clear they don’t plan on rushing into wedding preparations anytime soon.

“We haven’t talked about wedding plans,” Viall, 36, exclusively told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We’re totally okay with it. We don’t feel the pressure.”

“There’s no reason to speed up the process,” said Grimaldi. “We’re still in the process of getting to know each other outside the Bachelor world. We’re still in the process of getting to know ourselves too. We haven’t [set] a date yet.” “I don’t think you have to pretend what this world isn’t and what it is,” added Viall. “We’re okay with saying we still have a lot to learn about each other and that’s okay. We’re excited about doing that!”

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.