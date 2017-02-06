The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Admits Her Relationship with Ben Higgins 'Ain't Perfect'

Lauren Bushnell‘s relationship with Ben Higgins may not be perfect, but the couple is committed to making it work.

After rumors of a split between the season 20 Bachelor couple arose last week, Bushnell took to social media to set the record straight on their romance.

“We ain’t perfect but we tryin,” Bushnell captioned a photo of herself and Higgins posted to Instagram on Monday.



The Sparkle in Her Eye blog founder’s post comes just days after her fiancé, 28, previously addressed reports of a split from Bushnell.

On Wednesday, Higgins shared a throwback photo to Instagram of himself and Bushnell cuddled up on a beach.

“No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news’ but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today,” he captioned the picture. “We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

Higgins and Bushnell — who celebrated her 27th birthday in Mexico with her sister last week — met, fell in love and got engaged during Higgins’ season of The Bachelor.

In the 10 months after the reality star couple revealed their engagement on the ABC series, the couple exclusively told PEOPLE they had entered into couples counseling at their church.

“We’re not the perfect couple,” Higgins told PEOPLE exclusively. “Far from it! But we are trying really hard and we love each other a lot.”

But in November, the Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? stars, who recently revealed on their show that their wedding is indefinitely postponed, are focused on moving forward.

“We’re still engaged and we’re still together,” Higgins explained. “We are building a foundation and we’re taking every day one step at a time. That’s what I’m excited about.”