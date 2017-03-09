Stephen Fishbach's Survivor Finale Blog: 'The Queen Stays Queen'
Celebrity
12 Friendships That Prove The Bachelor Is Basically Summer Camp
Bachelor Nation forever, guys
Posted on
1 of 12
WELLS ADAMS AND DANIELLE MALTBY
"Just a couple of old friends who got dumped on a 1 on 1. Honestly one of best humans I know. Love you," Adams captioned the sweet snap.
2 of 12
NICK VIALL, ASHLEY IACONETTI AND ADAMS
Adams loves to post Bachelor Nation Instagrams, and we're here for it. At the beginning of the season, the former Bachelorette contestant posted this photo with the caption, "Tomorrow night this guy is gonna make out with like 30 smoke shows and we're all getting together in LA to watch this dumpster fire burn!"
3 of 12
RACHEL LINDSAY AND ASTRID LOCH
Lindsay, who is going to be the next Bachelorette, posted this photo with Astrid Loch, another contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Lindsay hashtagged the picture with "#realfriends" and "#friendsforlife."
4 of 12
AMANDA STANTON AND LAUREN BUSHNELL
That's right: Two of the women who made it to Ben Higgins's final three are still friends! (Bushnell and Higgins are still happily married.)
5 of 12
HALEY FERGUSON, EMILY FERGUSON AND STANTON
The three contestants from Higgins' season got goofy with Elan, the producer of The Bachelor.
6 of 12
VIALL AND CHRIS SOULES
When it was announced that Viall would be this season's bachelor, former bachelor Chris Soules posted a sweet photo of the two of them canoodling. (The two met on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette.) "The first night we met I was 1 of 25 hoping you'd get dumped by one girl ... Now I'm 1 of millions hoping you'll find one girl," Soules captioned the post.
7 of 12
LUKE PELL AND SOULES
We would certainly watch a spinoff that's just these two hanging out in vaguely romantic settings.
8 of 12
JOJO FLETCHER AND BECCA TILLEY
Both contestants on Ben Higgins's season of The Bachelor, the two became fast friends and continue to hang out constantly.
9 of 12
ADAMS, PELL AND JAMES FUERTES
Apparently vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart — and failing to win it — brings dudes closer together.
10 of 12
IACONETTI, STANTON AND ... NICK CARTER?!
We're suffering from serious FOMO.
11 of 12
IACONETTI, JADE ROPER AND CARLY WADDELL
Ladies that vie for Chris Soules's heart together, stay together.
12 of 12
IACONETTI, BOTH FERGUSONS, STANTON AND BUSHNELL
We love to see intra-season fraternizing.
See Also
More
Stephen Fishbach's Survivor Finale Blog: 'The Queen Stays Queen'
More
The Jaw-Dropping Oscars Drama That Made Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' Real-Life Feud Explode
Gabourey Sidibe Worked at a Phone-Sex Company for 3 Years Before Her Big Break: ‘My Acting School Was on the Phone’