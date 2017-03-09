Celebrity

12 Friendships That Prove The Bachelor Is Basically Summer Camp

Bachelor Nation forever, guys

By @mariayagoda

Wells Adams/Instagram

WELLS ADAMS AND DANIELLE MALTBY

"Just a couple of old friends who got dumped on a 1 on 1. Honestly one of best humans I know. Love you," Adams captioned the sweet snap.

Wells Adams/Instagram

NICK VIALL, ASHLEY IACONETTI AND ADAMS

Adams loves to post Bachelor Nation Instagrams, and we're here for it. At the beginning of the season, the former Bachelorette contestant posted this photo with the caption, "Tomorrow night this guy is gonna make out with like 30 smoke shows and we're all getting together in LA to watch this dumpster fire burn!"

Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

RACHEL LINDSAY AND ASTRID LOCH

Lindsay, who is going to be the next Bachelorette, posted this photo with Astrid Loch, another contestant on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Lindsay hashtagged the picture with "#realfriends" and "#friendsforlife."

Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

AMANDA STANTON AND LAUREN BUSHNELL

That's right: Two of the women who made it to Ben Higgins's final three are still friends! (Bushnell and Higgins are still happily married.)

Haley Ferguson/Instagram

HALEY FERGUSON, EMILY FERGUSON AND STANTON

The three contestants from Higgins' season got goofy with Elan, the producer of The Bachelor.

Chris Soules/Instagram

VIALL AND CHRIS SOULES

When it was announced that Viall would be this season's bachelor, former bachelor Chris Soules posted a sweet photo of the two of them canoodling. (The two met on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette.) "The first night we met I was 1 of 25 hoping you'd get dumped by one girl ... Now I'm 1 of millions hoping you'll find one girl," Soules captioned the post.

Chris Soules/Instagram

LUKE PELL AND SOULES

We would certainly watch a spinoff that's just these two hanging out in vaguely romantic settings.

Becca Tilley/Instagram

JOJO FLETCHER AND BECCA TILLEY

Both contestants on Ben Higgins's season of The Bachelor, the two became fast friends and continue to hang out constantly.

Wells Adams/Instagram

ADAMS, PELL AND JAMES FUERTES

Apparently vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart — and failing to win it — brings dudes closer together.

Ashley Iaconetti

IACONETTI, STANTON AND ... NICK CARTER?!

We're suffering from serious FOMO.

Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

IACONETTI, JADE ROPER AND CARLY WADDELL

Ladies that vie for Chris Soules's heart together, stay together.

Amanda Stanton/Instagram

IACONETTI, BOTH FERGUSONS, STANTON AND BUSHNELL

We love to see intra-season fraternizing.

