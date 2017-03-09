12 Friendships That Prove The Bachelor Is Basically Summer Camp

VIALL AND CHRIS SOULES

When it was announced that Viall would be this season's bachelor, former bachelor Chris Soules posted a sweet photo of the two of them canoodling. (The two met on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette.) "The first night we met I was 1 of 25 hoping you'd get dumped by one girl ... Now I'm 1 of millions hoping you'll find one girl," Soules captioned the post.