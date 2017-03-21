People

The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Is Married! Check Out the Stunning Ceremony

Another day, another Bachelor alum wedding!

AshLee Frazier tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Aaron Williams on Sunday in Houston, and her friends flooded her wedding hashtag —#AAWilliamsWedding2017 — with photos of the stunning ceremony.

Our beautiful hearted friend is getting married! @ashleefrazier #AAwilliamsWedding2017

@ashleefrazier 's beautiful wedding vows to Arron 👰💍

“The beautiful bride @ashleefrazier & groom Aaron! Beyond happy for you two!” gushed fellow Bachelor alum Elise Mosca. “Absolutely stunning wedding! We are so grateful we were able to celebrate with ya’ll! Mr. & Mrs. Williams!”

"The purpose of marriage is to strengthens each others weaknesses " #AAwilliamsWedding2017

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

 

Frazier, who made it to the final three on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor in 2013, married Williams at his parents’ lake house overlooking the picturesque Lake Conroe in Houston, according to E! News.

Big badda boom #AAwilliamsWedding2017

… and what's left is love. #AAwilliamsWedding2017

Frazier exclusively confirmed her engagement to PEOPLE last November.

“After 10 years of friendship and 11 months of courtship I am marrying my best friend,” she gushed. “We got engaged on the top of the Brooklyn bridge. Very romantic. New York will have a little extra special place in my heart.”