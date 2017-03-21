The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Is Married! Check Out the Stunning Ceremony

Congratulations to @ashleefrazier and Aaron who were married yesterday! What a beautiful celebration for two amazing people! We were honored to be a part of your special day! #twobewed #sweetheartsforever #AAWilliamsWedding2017 #beautifulsettingbeautifulcouple #houstonwedding #houstonweddingplanner #texaswedding #texasweddingplanner
Another day, another Bachelor alum wedding!
AshLee Frazier tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Aaron Williams on Sunday in Houston, and her friends flooded her wedding hashtag —#AAWilliamsWedding2017 — with photos of the stunning ceremony.
“The beautiful bride @ashleefrazier & groom Aaron! Beyond happy for you two!” gushed fellow Bachelor alum Elise Mosca. “Absolutely stunning wedding! We are so grateful we were able to celebrate with ya’ll! Mr. & Mrs. Williams!”
This beauty's getting married today to her prince charming and she's about to start her own fairy tale ✨👰🏼👑 Loved doing her makeup and hair!! Isn't she STUNNING?? 😍😍 @ashleefrazier #AAwilliamsWedding2017 . . . . #houstonblogger #houstoninfluencer #celebritymakeup #bride #bridestyle #bridelook #holywoodglam #softcurls #perfectmakeup #redlips #stunningbride #houstonmakeupartist #houstonhairstylist #thelifeofamakeupartist #saturdaydiaries
FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!
Frazier, who made it to the final three on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor in 2013, married Williams at his parents’ lake house overlooking the picturesque Lake Conroe in Houston, according to E! News.
Can you imagine a more beautiful place to say "I Do"?! @ashleefrazier and Aaron began their forever here yesterday and we could not be more happy for them! #twobewed #sweetheartsforever #AAWilliamsWedding2017 #privateresidencewedding #houstonweddings #houstonweddingplanner #texasweddingplanner #texaswedding
Frazier exclusively confirmed her engagement to PEOPLE last November.
“After 10 years of friendship and 11 months of courtship I am marrying my best friend,” she gushed. “We got engaged on the top of the Brooklyn bridge. Very romantic. New York will have a little extra special place in my heart.”