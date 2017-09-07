Authorities Responded to Scott Disick's Home in August for Possible Psychiatric Hold: Reports

Authorities responded to Scott Disick‘s home in August for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that on Aug. 18, they were dispatched to a home in Hidden Hills, California, at 4:56 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 5:03 p.m.

Lost Hills Sheriffs also responded to assist, and one patient was transported to a local hospital.

According to E! News, the call was made from Disick’s home, though the identity of the patient remains unclear.

Entertainment Tonight reported the same, adding that the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that the patient, who was male, was non-violent when authorities arrived at the residence before being transported to the hospital.

A 5150 hold is an involuntary psychiatric hold that occurs when a person is deemed to be a danger to either themselves or others. The patient can be held in a psychiatric hospital for up to 72 hours, unless it is extended. According to The Blast, Disick was released prior to that.

“Scott is definitely trying to get better, but he still has bad moments,” a source tells PEOPLE. “When he starts partying, he doesn’t know when to stop. It’s concerning to see. Everyone hopes he’ll continue on a good path.”

Since Aug. 18, Disick has been spotted in public several times, most recently in New York City for Fashion Week, dining with Kim Kardashian at Milo’s restaurant Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the 34-year-old is working on bettering himself after a summer of partying hard. The insider said Disick is now monitoring his drinking and has “been feeling better.”

“He’s been really good. He was just in Vegas and didn’t drink,” the source said. “When he felt like he was about to slip, he would call friends who talked him off the edge.”

“He was definitely spiraling for a while,” the source added. “But he got fed up with himself and was over his own stupid behavior.”

Disick’s antics throughout the months of May and June put serious strain on his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian, but the pair reunited with their three children — sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5 — in mid-July for a low-key family getaway to Nantucket.

According to the source, his relationship with Kourtney, 38, has been improving.

“He was just tired,” the source said, adding that Disick working on himself has “been good for his relationship with Kourtney.”