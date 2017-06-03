Austin Swift isn’t too bothered by his big sister Taylor having most of the spotlight.

In fact, the 25-year-old actor, who has had small roles films such as Live by Night and I.T., says it has taught him how to go about creating his own career.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Swift says watching his sister achieve success motivates him on his own path. “Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect,” he said. “You just respect everyone’s time, everyone that you’re working with. They’re all there, it’s all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that.”

The young actor came into his own a little later than the pop star, telling Vanity Fair he weighed 250 pounds in high school and lacking in friends.

He found refuge in movies, instead, which lead him to his current path of an actor.

“I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend,” he said.

When it comes to his sister’s talent, there was never any doubt she’d make it big.

“She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction,” he revealed. “She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life.”