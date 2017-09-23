Audrina Patridge Spotted for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce from Corey Bohan

On Friday, Audrina Patridge was spotted stepping out after filing for divorce and a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against her husband of 10 months, Corey Bohan.

Wearing a casual white top and black pants with a denim jacket tied around her waist, Patridge, 32, was seen talking on the phone and carrying two large bags.

Patridge arrived at her parents house in Orange County, California, bringing over baby supplies for her 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max, according to TMZ.

On Sept. 21, news of Patridge’s divorce and restraining order filing was made public.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: ‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Opens up About Being a New Mom

The Hills alum filed for divorce from Bohan, 35, on Wednesday due to an alleged domestic violence incident. Patridge filed for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider Monday.

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18 along with the restraining order, Patridge chronicles multiple instances of emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan. “I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” the Prey Swim designer alleged in the documents.

“I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior,” Patridge continued. “[Bohan] is holding all of my personal possessions and my home hostage, knowing he has no claim whatsoever to this property.”

Adding, “Accompanied by my father, Mark Patridge, I attempted to gain access to my home on Sept. 19 … When we arrived at my house, I was shocked that [Bohan] had installed cameras throughout the house. My brother was also present. The restraining orders prohibit [Bohan] from keeping me under surveillance.”

However, Bohan did not agree with Patridge’s version of events in his response to her restraining order filing.

“On Sept. 19, [Patridge] and her family members showed up at the residence, literally banging in the house through the garage door after I texted stay out in the front of the house … and started harassing me,” he claimed in court documents.

Court documents show a photo of him and Patridge’s father Mark “in my living room raising his arms at me, trying to instigate a fight.”

“[Patridge] is ignoring the fact that the temporary restraining order is a stay-away from her current home, which is at her parent’s home, not the family residence,” Bohan said, according to court documents.

Patridge claims she purchased the property prior to her and Bohan getting married in November. In addition, The Hills alum says their prenup states that the house “is my separate property” and that Bohan “shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property.”

Patridge and Bohan welcomed their daughter Kirra Max in June 2016 before tying the knot in Hawaii in November. They had been dating on and off since 2008 before their engagement in November 2015.