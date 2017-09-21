‘I Begged Him to Please Let Me Go’: Audrina Patridge Details Corey Bohan’s Alleged Violent Outburst in Front of Their Baby

Audrina Patridge knew she had to end her marriage to Corey Bohan, but feared for her safety and the safety of her 1-year-old daughter Kirra if she failed to simultaneously apply for a restraining order against her husband of 10 months.

“Over the years Audrina has had many instances where she’s been scared [by Corey] but she finally felt she couldn’t deal with the emotional abuse and fear any longer,” a source tells PEOPLE of the Hills alum. “She realized that she needed to end things for good. She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce, so she had to get some additional protection.”

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18 along with the restraining order, Patridge, 32, chronicles multiple instances of emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan, 35. But the source reveals that an incident Patridge says occurred on Aug. 16 was “the final straw” that led her to take legal action. Read Patridge’s account below:

Around 9:30 a.m., [Corey] was being very aggressive with me, arguing, following me into every single room of the house, repeating himself, getting really close to me as his temper escalated, all because I refused to tell him which person told me that he cheated on me with another woman. I became frightened and said I would talk to him but he needed to let me take our daughter to my grandma’s house or my parents’ house so she wasn’t in the cross-fire.

He wasn’t listening and kept following me, cussing, yelling at me. I had Kirra in my arms, trying to leave. [Corey] locked the door and pushed me back with her in my arms. I begged him to please let me go and take Kirra somewhere else, I didn’t want her around all this.

He then picked up my backpack and purse and threw everything on the floor. He started punching and hitting himself on the head. Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door. I was very frightened and started screaming and covered Kirra’s eyes and ears, but she started crying and screaming.

[Corey] then let me pass, and ran downstairs in front of me and grabbed a big metal canister, saying if I left right now he was going to bash his head in with the canister tight in front of us—or better yet he would do it in the street so everyone could hear that it was all my fault.

I started crying and asked him please, don’t do this in front of Kirra. Let me take her to my parents. Please stop, get a hold of yourself. I called my dad to come over because I didn’t know what to do, I wanted him to talk to [Corey] or take him to the hospital.

I put Kirra in her car seat and told [Corey] my father was coming over to help him. [Corey] got into his truck with his suitcase and said he was leaving and just know that we were all that he ever had and he drove off.

I took Kirra to my parents’ house and texted [Corey] the phone number for the suicide prevention hotline. I told him he needs professional help and I don’t want my daughter around that environment anymore.

My job as a mother is to protect her.

Later that day, while I was at work, he started texting me and calling me again, demanding I tell him who told him he cheated on me. I told him I didn’t care about whether or not he cheated, he needs mental help for Kirra’s sake.

He continued texting and calling me, ignoring what I was saying. I finally had to shut my phone off so I could focus. I was still staying at my parents’ house that night and [Corey] came to the house that night. We spoke for 30 minutes. He was crying, still begging to know who had told me he’d cheated.

Patridge writes that on Aug. 22 she agreed to a dinner with Bohan at their home to try and “make things better,” but it quickly devolved into another fight, during which Bohan allegedly admitted he’d gone through her things while she was at her parents’ home in hopes of finding “anything he could to hang over my head.”

He’d ransacked my night stand, my bathroom drawers, my cupboards, my backpacks, my purse, and my closet. He even admitted he’d gone through my Google history on my computer. I looked in his suitcase and found our marriage certificate and Kirra’s birth certificate. I confronted him about this and he laughed at me.

Patridge also details an incdient that she says occurred at their home on Sept. 6:

I picked up Kirra and went upstairs to get away from him. He came into our bedroom and continued calling me names and putting my friends down. He started saying that my swim line was a failure and that’s why I’m stressed out. I started crying, telling him to just stop, he was hurting me. Then I pulled myself together and took Kirra into her bedroom to play and read.

We were playing her mini guitar, and he came into the room saying how f—ed I am from my childhood, and it must have really been bad because I’m so f—ed up. At that point I started recording what he was saying to me on my phone, and he then said he was waiting for me to “grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce because once I do he is ready and has his documents all ready” and I’m “going to be fucked.”

He then took my phone and deleted the video.

I told him he was scaring me and I was going to call the police. He then said, “Look, I have a scratch—I’m documenting that too!” and then slammed the door.

I called the police and they came to the house. My father came over to watch Kirra while I talked to the police and filed a police report. I spent the night at my parents’ house. Corey started texting me later that night, saying he loved me…

I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter.

Now, partly because Patridge fears Bohan will use Kirra’s passport and try and take her to his native Australia, Patridge has filed — and been granted — a restraining order that requires Bohan to stay 100 ft. away from her and Kirra and their Yorkie, Lady, other than Bohan’s supervised visitations with Kirra three days a week.