Inside Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan’s Tumultuous Decade Together

Audrina Patridge‘s marriage to Corey Bohan has come to a sad – and scary – end after less than a year.

Her rep confirmed the split to PEOPLE on Thursday, and according to court documents, Patridge felt compelled to file for divorce after an alleged domestic violence incident, filing for a temporary restraining order against the Australian professional BMX dirt bike rider Monday.

In the wake of their breakup, a source tells PEOPLE that “these problems have existed their entire relationship.”

“They broke up and got back together and she really thought things would be different when they got married, but she’s realized things had to change before it got even worse and she had to get her and her daughter out of the situation,” the insider adds.

Patridge and Bohan began dating in 2008, spending several years together on and off before dramatically splitting on her VH1 reality show, Audrina, in 2011.

At the premiere party for the reality series, Patridge told PEOPLE of the breakup, “It’s something that was an ongoing thing that I talk about in the show. It was a long time coming. Enough is enough. You get to a point where you’re just ready to move on and you can’t take it anymore.”

“You’ve just got to move on, and sometimes you’ve got to think about yourself instead of trying to people please,” she added.

But the next month, Patridge ended her romance with polo player Nic Roldan to rekindle their relationship, a source told PEOPLE in May 2011.

Things weren’t all smooth sailing: Bohan was arrested for public intoxication that May. Bohan spent about eight hours in jail in Hermosa Beach, California, on the misdemeanor charge before being released on bail, according to TMZ.

By December 2011, however, Patridge was gushing to PEOPLE that her romance with Bohan was thriving after leaving TV behind.

“Filming a reality show really takes a toll on relationships because your mindset is to create good TV,” she explained. “It’s hard on relationships, so after the show, Corey and I really worked on what was going on with us. We spent time together.”

Bohan popped the question in November 2015. Patridge told PEOPLE at the time that after securing her father’s permission, Bohan took her to the Summit House in Orange County, California, to propose – with her family hiding in wait.

“When dessert time came he ordered cheesecake and the waiter brought it out on a platter with a beautiful silver cover,” she shared. “I noticed all the waitresses gathering with phones and thought, ‘What is going on?’ Then all of a sudden the waiter lifted the silver cover and I saw the ring in a box with white rose petals on the plate.”

Before they could make it down the aisle, though, Patridge announced her pregnancy in December 2015. “God has a plan for us, and even though it is all happening so fast, I am confident that I’m ready to be a mama,” she wrote on social media at the time.

The couple’s daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, was born in June of the next year – just in time to be the guest of honor at their November 2016 wedding in Hawaii. The star gushed on her blog, “We were thrilled to bring both our families and friends together to celebrate our lifelong commitment in one of our favorite vacation spots.”

“I will never forget November 5th, 2016 — I had the best time of my life and can’t imagine it any other way,” she said.

Despite her happiness, Patridge admitted to Momtastic that she dealt with haters because she chose to have a baby before getting married.

“Who are they to judge?” she said. “You always have those few haters who are going to be negative in every situation. At the end of the day nobody is perfect. You have to do what’s good for you.”