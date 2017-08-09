Aubrey Plaza Talks Falling Down Instagram Rabbit Holes and That Parks and Rec Reunion: 'They're Like My Family'

Aubrey Plaza knows what it’s like to fall down an Instagram rabbit hole.

The Ingrid Goes West actress and producer told PEOPLE at the film’s New York premiere Tuesday night that she allowed herself to do a little Instagram stalking in preparation for filming.

“I did allow myself to indulge in going down those rabbit holes of Instagram and to really look at other people’s stuff way too long,” says Plaza, 33. “In my real life I don’t do that, I have enough self control to go, ‘Okay, I’ve been on here too long — I don’t need to be looking at my ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend’s page.’ When I find myself looking at stranger’s pictures and going, ‘Oh, I wish I was doing what they were doing,’ I’m like, ‘Okay that’s enough, time to get off.’ ”

Plaza plays Ingrid in the film, an Instagram stalker who becomes obsessed with Elizabeth Olsen‘s character’s page and moves to California to try to be her best friend. As Ingrid’s stunts get more and more complicated, the movie offers a sobering take on the perils of social media and the false idea of perfection it can project.

But one recent outing that was as perfect as it looked was Plaza’s reunion with her Parks and Recreation costars at the film’s L.A. premiere. Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Retta all showed up to support their April Ludgate — and the actress couldn’t have been happier.

“It was awesome, I was so excited,” she admits. “I hadn’t seen Chris in so long and it was the best thing that could’ve happened. And Amy being there — she’s just the best. They’re like my family so it made the whole night for me.”

Ingrid Goes West hits theaters August 11.