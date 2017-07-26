Aubrey Plaza on Her Love-Hate Relationship With Social Media: ‘Sometimes It Makes Me Hate Myself’

Social media: can’t live with it, can’t live without it.

At least that’s how Aubrey Plaza described her relationship with Twitter during a recent sit down interview on The A.V. Club, saying, “I was on Twitter and then I got off it and then I’m back on it.”

The Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates star explained, “I have a very complicated relationship with the social media. I don’t really like to do it, but sometimes it’s kind of fun, and it’s a way to connect with people. But sometimes it makes me hate myself.”

Plaza added that she first took a break from the platform after the presidential election. “I think it was right around the election, and it was right at the New Year, and I was just like, I don’t know, maybe I just don’t need to spend my energy there.” she said.

But once she had new movies to promote, Plaza decided to get back in the game. “Once I got some movies I’m like, back on, baby!” she joked with a snap of her fingers.

Plaza’s full interview airs July 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Fusion TV.