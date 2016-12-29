Ashley Greene Engaged to Paul Khoury — Watch the Proposal Video!

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Ashley Greene is engaged!

The Twilight actress announced she accepted longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury’s marriage proposal in an Instagram post on Thursday. Along with the happy news, Greene, 29, shared the video that showed just how Khoury asked her to be his bride.

During the couple’s recent vacation to Australia and New Zealand, the Australian TV personality proposed at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls on Dec. 19.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene captioned the video. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

The footage, which included background music from John Legend‘s “You and I”, captured the exact moment Khoury got down on bended knee, and of course, Green accepted. “She said yes!” the video concluded along with “Our journey begins.”

Khoury, who is Liam Hemsworth‘s BFF, also shared the proposal video on his Instagram page with the caption: “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”

The pair have been dating since 2013.