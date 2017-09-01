Ashlee Simpson Thanks Husband Evan Ross for 'Giving Me the Best Love' in Sweet 3-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Three down and forever to go.

In celebration of her three-year wedding anniversary on Thursday, Ashlee Simpson posted a loving tribute to her husband, Evan Ross, on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary my love 😍” Simpson, 32, captioned a throwback photo of the couple kissing on their wedding day.

“It has been the best 3 years of my life ❤️” she continued.

“I love knowing that I get to wake up next to you for the rest of my life,” she added. “Thanks for giving me the best love.”

Ross, 29, also took to the social media app to express his love for Simpson and posted three flashback images from their nuptials.

“Happy Anniversary My LOVE. Its been 3 years today!! Im truly the LUCKIEST MAN alive!!” he wrote. “I look forward to spending everyday with you for the rest of my life! Thank you for all the love you have given me! I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

The couple tied the knot at the Connecticut home of the groom’s mother, Diana Ross, on Aug. 31, 2014.

They were surrounded by family and friends, including big sister Jessica Simpson as a matron of honor and the bride’s 9-year-old son, Bronx Wentz, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Simpson wore Neil Lane jewelry that complemented her engagement ring designed by the jeweler.

In July 2015, the couple welcomed their first child together: daughter Jagger Snow Ross.