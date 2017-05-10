Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev and Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto Split

Artem Chigvintsev and Torrey DeVitto‘s romance has come to an end.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Dancing with the Stars pro and Chicago Med actress have split after being together for nearly a year, Entertainment Tonight first reported.

“It happened about a month ago,” says the source, who adds that the former couple met on the dating app, Raya.

DeVitto’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE last May that the 32-year-old actress and 34-year-old DWTS dancer were dating and had entered into “a new relationship.”

Chigvintsev last publicly shared a photo with DeVitto in March, when he posted a candid snap to Instagram of the pair gazing into one another’s eyes.

#bnpShowdown 10th anniversary A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

In celebration of Valentine’s Day in February, the pro dancer posted a picture of the former couple on the photo and video-sharing app with the caption, “Happy valentines my love ❤️️.”

Happy valentines my love ❤️️ A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

In December, they enjoyed a trip up to the Central Coast of California, and took in the coastline views of Big Sur and Monterey.

Happy holidays 🎉from us A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:25pm PST

🐋🐋🐋 watching #monterey A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:05am PST

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.