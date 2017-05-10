People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev and Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto Split

By @patrickgomezla and @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Artem Chigvintsev and Torrey DeVitto‘s romance has come to an end.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Dancing with the Stars pro and Chicago Med actress have split after being together for nearly a year, Entertainment Tonight first reported.

“It happened about a month ago,” says the source, who adds that the former couple met on the dating app, Raya.

DeVitto’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE last May that the 32-year-old actress and 34-year-old DWTS dancer were dating and had entered into “a new relationship.”

Chigvintsev last publicly shared a photo with DeVitto in March, when he posted a candid snap to Instagram of the pair gazing into one another’s eyes.

#bnpShowdown 10th anniversary

A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on

FROM PEN: Ryan Seacrest Admits He Was Insecure About How Good the Other Live Candidates Were

In celebration of Valentine’s Day in February, the pro dancer posted a picture of the former couple on the photo and video-sharing app with the caption, “Happy valentines my love ❤️️.”

Happy valentines my love ❤️️

A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on

In December, they enjoyed a trip up to the Central Coast of California, and took in the coastline views of Big Sur and Monterey.

Happy holidays 🎉from us

A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on

🐋🐋🐋 watching #monterey

A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.