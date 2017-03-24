Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminates Internet Troll Who Insulted the Special Olympics

Arnold Schwarzenegger completely put a troll in his place with one Facebook comment.

In a social media video shared on Thursday, the star celebrated the athletes of the Special Olympics at the 2017 World Winter Games in his native country of Austria. “These guys inspire me!” Schwarzenegger, 69, captioned his clip captured on Snapchat.

"You all are truly the greatest athletes in the world!" –@Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/21JWeI1dKk — Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) March 24, 2017

While most comments were positive and encouraging, one remark caught the former New Celebrity Apprentice host’s eye that required his response.

“I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains, skill — actually more of every positive human quality than you,” Schwarzenegger wrote defending Special Olympians.

The original comment and Schwarzenegger’s response have since been deleted.

Schwarzenegger has worked with the Special Olympics for several years. His ex-wife Maria Shriver‘s mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, created Camp Shriver, a summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities that eventually evolved into the Special Olympics.

The former couple’s four children – Patrick, Christopher, Christina and Katherine Schwarzenegger – are also longtime volunteers involved in the games.