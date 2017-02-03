Arnold Schwarzenegger Jokes About Smashing Donald Trump’s Face into a Table

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Since Arnold Schwarzenegger succeeded Donald Trump as the host of Celebrity Apprentice, there’s been no love lost between the former governor of California and the current president of the United States.

The two have been back and forth with very public insults stemming from Schwarzenegger’s declaration that he would not vote for Trump, and in a new interview with Men’s Journal, Schwarzenegger joked that he’d like to introduce Trump’s face to a table.

Schwarzenegger, 69, said he volunteered to host Celebrity Apprentice before Trump decided to run for office, and that once Schwarzenegger publicly urged his fellow Republicans to “choose your country over your party” and not vote for Trump, the spat began. The then-president-elect posted mocking tweets about Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings.

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour,’” Schwarzenegger said. “I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table. And then I think we can’t do that either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.’ ”

The tweets in question came from Trump, 70, on Jan. 6, and read, “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger responded by tweeting a quote from Abraham Lincoln and wishing Trump luck with his presidency.

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Since the argument, the two have continued to exchange harsh words. The president made more jabs about the reality show’s ratings during the National Prayer Breakfast, and Schwarzenegger responded with an offer to switch jobs. In the most recent incident, Trump tweeted that Schwarzenegger was a bad governor.

—Rachel DeSantis