Armie Hammer Calls Out James Woods for Slamming Gay Movie Romance: You Dated a ’19-Year-Old When You Were 60′

Armie Hammer is calling James Woods out for a hypocritical tweet about his upcoming movie.

The Call Me By Your Name actor responded to Woods when he dissed the critically acclaimed gay romance movie on Twitter, connecting it to a group who believes pedophilia should be legal.

Woods quoted a tweet criticizing the age gap between Hammer’s 24-year-old character and his 17-year-old love interest (played by Timothée Chalamet) and said it was indecent.

“As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency,” the Ghosts of Mississippi actor tweeted, adding the North American Man/Boy Love Association hashtag.

Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

Hammer quickly responded, calling out the actor for dating 19-year-old Ashley Madison when Woods was 59 for more than six years starting in 2007. He later broke up with Madison and started dating 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess in 2013 when he was 66.

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer on How His Daughter is Getting Along With His New Baby Boy; ‘They Just Cuddle and She Loves Being With Him’

Woods with Bauguess in 2013

The movie has been earning rave reviews and Oscar buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.

Hammer admitted at a Q&A after a screening at the festival that he took on the role of the grad student who falls in love with his professor’s son because it made brought him out of his comfort zone.

“To be perfectly honest, I think the reason I took this movie, and the reason I had to take this movie, is that it scared me,” he said. “It made me uncomfortable, it challenged me, and it pushed me. I couldn’t be more thankful for the experience.”

Call Me By Your Name is set to hit theaters Nov. 24.