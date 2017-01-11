Ariel Winter is soaking up the sun on her Bora Bora vacation!

The Modern Family actress, 18, traded in wintry Los Angeles for warm island weather — and has the tan lines to prove it.

On Tuesday, Winter shared a snapshot of herself — and her tan-lined derrière — on a boat overlooking the crystal clear turquoise waters of Bora Bora.

“Y’all there are stingrays in the water,” she captioned the photo of herself donning a black, one-piece thong bathing suit.

Y'all there are stingrays in the water😯 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Since landing on the French Polynesian island, the actress has been documenting her tropical vacation with lots of bathing suit-filled photos on Instagram.

“Your favorite wives in paradise,” she captioned a shot of herself and Jessie Berg — both in bikinis — on board a small boat.

🏝your favorite wives in paradise🏝 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

📸 @jackgriffo 🏝 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Although Winter has been the victim of negative comments from body shamers on her posts, she isn’t afraid to call them out — and encourages her bullies to learn to love themselves.

“Every time someone bullies me online, it gives me a chance to re-emphasize to my fans, and even myself, how important self-acceptance is,” Winter wrote in a past Instagram post. “Those who say such harsh things on my Instagram, thank you for this opportunity – but the question I ask myself each time I read the mean comments is if this is how you talk to a stranger online, I can only imagine how cruelly you speak to yourself.”

“Stop the hate. Accept all that you are and know your flaws are what make you the PERFECT you,” she continued. “I love my fans and I love my bullies for what they truly NEED is love. Take the high road, there is less traffic. XO.”