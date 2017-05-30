Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky and Shares Blue Bikini Snaps in Celebration of Memorial Day

Ariel Winter is getting patriotic!

In celebration of Memorial Day on Monday, the Modern Family star hit the beach and shared three photos of herself to Instagram sporting an icy blue bikini.

Utilizing the carousel feature, the 19-year-old actress, who recently switched up her look and dyed her long locks to a red hue, posted three photos: two pictures of herself kneeling on the sand, and a third image showing off the back of her two-piece suit — as well as her bum.

“Happy #MemorialDay,” she captioned the trio of photos, which were captured at the beach.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Winter additionally shared more behind-the-scenes moments from her day enjoying the ocean on her Instagram story, which included a Boomerang of her lying on a beach towel while her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, stared at — and patted — her derrière as another male friend sat close by.

FROM PEN: Chrissy Metz on ‘This Is Us’, Crying on Set, and Her Body Positivity

In a second Instagram post, the ABC star thanked the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the U.S. as members of the armed forces.

“Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom,” she wrote. “We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you.”

Could not be more grateful to all of the men and women who risk their lives to protect ours and our freedom. We are all forever indebted to your service. Thank you. A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

In a recent interview with Maxim in April, Winter opened up about her romance with Meaden, specifically dishing about their 10-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” Winter said about Meaden, 29.

“Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being,” she continued. “He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”