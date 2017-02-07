Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden Share Steamy Kiss in Instagram Throwback

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden don’t often shy away from a PDA, locking lips while on the red carpet of January’s Screen Actor Guild Awards and often sharing their smooches on social media.

So it should be no surprise that when the Modern Family star wanted to celebrate “Man Crush Monday” on Instagram, she chose a shot of the two in the midst of a steamy kiss.

“Chickpea & Pinto Bean,” she captioned the black and white photo, referring to the nickname the two call one another. She added the hashtag “#mcm.”

The photo — of Meaden, 29, in a black shirt and pants and Winter, 19, in a skimpy, high-cut metallic dress — comes from the actress’ Jan. 29-birthday party. It first appeared in color on Meaden’s Instagram account, coming with the caption “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!!”

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Winter also shared a group photo from her celebration — which included her close friends Alexa Losey, Luke Benward, Noah Centineo, Chris Galya, Ryland Lynch, Jack Griffo, Sterling Beaumon, and Modern Family costar Nolan Gould.

“#tb to this” she wrote — adding a birthday cake emojii.

#tb to this 🎂 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Winter and Meaden were first linked in November after the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

“Wuv uuu to da [moon],” Winter captioned a picture of the two staring lovingly at one another on Jan. 16.

“Loving you all the way into 2017,” she wrote on the couple’s New Year’s Eve selfie.

Winter previously dated Laurent Claude Gaudette. They split in June 2016 after three years of on and off dating.