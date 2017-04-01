‘The Booty’s Back!’ Ariel Winter Shows off Her Buns as She Returns from China Vacation

After a trip to China, Ariel Winter is back home in Los Angeles — and she’s brought her booty with her!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram on Friday to announce her return to the Sunshine State, posing a photo of herself holding a “Best Bitches” denim jacket while wearing a white thong bodysuit and snakeskin-print high heels.

“The booty’s back in Cali,” she wrote in the shot’s caption — adding a sunshine emoji.

Winter was in China with boyfriend Levi Meaden and friends, touring various cities throughout the country including Beijing and Shanghai.

She captured moments from the trip and shared them to Instagram — one of which included an obligatory photo at the Great Wall of China.

When in Beijing at a cigar bar… A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

ASL in Shanghai was 🔥 thanks for having us😍 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Great Wall🇨🇳 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

On Wednesday, the final day of her nearly two-week tour, Winter said goodbye to China with a boomerang of her and Meaden, 29 — kissing while literal fireworks exploded behind them.

“Farewell,” Winter wrote.

❤💥Farewell 🇨🇳! Xx PB&C A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

The couple haven’t been shy about showing off their love since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

They’ve mastered the art of the PDA on social media throughout their relationship — even giving one another nicknames.

“Chickpea & Pinto Bean,” she captioned a black and white photo of them smooching on Feb. 6.

In China, she coined a new nickname for them: “Bonnie & Clyde.”

Winter took a trip to visit her fellow actor squeeze when he was on-set in Australia, filming the upcoming Pacific Rim sequel. The pair were also seen locking lips on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Winter previously dated Laurent Claude Gaudette. They split in June 2016 after three years of on and off dating.