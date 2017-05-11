Ariel Winter Talks Adulting, Living With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: ‘I’m the Worst Wifely Person’

Ariel Winter is all grown up, and mastering the whole growing up thing.

The Modern Family star, 19, revealed she and boyfriend Levi Meaden, 29, have been living together since first sparking relationship rumors in November 2016.

“I do have my own house, last year I bought my own house,” Winter said on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “My boyfriend and I live together he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”

Adding, “I’m the worst wifely person.”

The Dog Years actress also pointed out how much she’s matured since she first landed the role of Alex Dunphy in 2009. “They definitely treat me like an adult,” Winter said of her Modern Family cast. “It’s weird for them because we were 10-11 years old when we started and now that we’re all semi adults, it’s different,” she shared of her costar Nolan Gould.

Winter recently opened up about her romance with Meaden, specifically dishing about their 10-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she told Maxim in April. “Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”