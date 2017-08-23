It’s a match made in Broadway heaven!

Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane lent their powerhouse vocals to Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series recently, belting out “Suddenly Seymour” from the beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors.

MacFarlane, 43, kicked off the performance, using his clear voice as he drove through the streets. Soon, the 24-year-old joined in and the duo delivered the lyrics with a certain animated — and man-eating — plant in the back seat.

The Family Guy creator briefly slammed on the brakes during the duet, but that didn’t faze the stars.

“We almost died! But the belting was more important!” Grande said after they finished the song. “I like that we didn’t skip a beat. That is what comes from being a theater person. You stay in it!”

An excited Grande shared a clip of the performance with her over 112 million Instagram followers, writing, “We shot this almost a year ago so this is very exciting. hope you enjoy! p.s. s/o to audrey II in the back.”

She also retweeted a message about the performance from the official Carpool Karaoke account.

when Seth low key crashed the car and kept belting https://t.co/U5ktSRwmwy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 22, 2017

“When Seth low key crashed the car and kept belting,” she wrote. MacFarlane was a good sport though, and retweeted the post to his own Twitter account.

Earlier this year, news broke that James Corden would hand over the Carpool Karaoke torch to more than a dozen different hosts for the new series streaming on Apple Music.